Southern Downs Classic kicks off

Jonno Colfs
| 18th May 2017 5:00 AM
The cars line up at Slade Park before the rally.
The cars line up at Slade Park before the rally. CONTRIBUTED

THE inaugural running of the Southern Downs Classic took place in and around Warwick last weekend.

The charity event was organised and run by the Competitive Drivers Car Club of Qld with former rally driver, Warwick's Colin O'Brien acting as the event clerk of course.

"The basis for these events is for people with a common passion for cars and motorsport to challenge and enjoy themselves,” Mr O'Brien said.

ON YOUR MARKS: Phil O&#39;Brien with navigator Liz Hawthorne.
ON YOUR MARKS: Phil O'Brien with navigator Liz Hawthorne. CONTRIBUTED

"With a strong emphasis on camaraderie and fun.

"In 2013 we lost one of our 1986 founding members and we decided to honour our friend and donate proceeds to beyondblue.

"The Southern Downs Classic is a separate event to our usual annual event but it seemed like a great opportunity to donate some extra money to a cause that touches and effects so many in today's society.”

Local businesses and groups who helped sponsor the event included the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Condamine Sports Club, Killarney Co-op, Koremans BP, Red Rooster, Domino's and the Warwick Cricket Association.

Overall winners, Paul and Declan Waller.
Overall winners, Paul and Declan Waller. CONTRIBUTED

The day consisted of two timed rallies as well as two driving skill tests.

Gold Coast father and son team, Paul and Declan Waller were overall winners on the day and the event raised more than $1000 for beyondblue.

Plans are already under way to hold another Southern Downs Classic in 2018.

Topics:  beyondblue competitive drivers car club of qld southern downs classic

Free after hours doctor for Warwick

Warwick has a new alternative for after hours health care

