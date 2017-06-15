20°
Southern Downs Council announces water tank rebate

Elyse Wurm | 15th Jun 2017 3:10 PM
SAVE WATER: New rebate by the Southern Downs Council to make it easier to save water and money.
SAVE WATER: New rebate by the Southern Downs Council to make it easier to save water and money. John McCutcheon

In an effort to assist the many Southern Downs residents who wish to do the right thing for the environment, the Southern Downs Regional Council is offering a water tank rebate as part of the 2017/18 budget.

The council stated the water tank rebate will make it easier to save water and money.

The offer is being made to ratepayers who install a water tank which is plumbed to their dwelling for any degree of household usage, such as toilet, laundry or general use.

In order to receive the rebate, ratepayers must provide evidence of the purchase of the water tank and the works carried out to plumb the tank into their home.

Evidence should be in the form of tax invoices for the purchase of the tank, the address the tank was delivered to and from the plumbers who plumbed the tank into the house.

The council noted that the rebate does not apply to pre-installed tanks and can only be applied once per property.

To be eligible, ratepayers need to have their water tank installed on their property within the 2017/2018 financial year.

Upon approval, council will allow a rebate of 100% of a water access charge levied on the property for the full financial year, regardless of when the evidence is provided.

The extent of the rebate is based on the size of the water tank installed.

The rebate was one of the key recommendations handed down by the Stanthorpe Water Security Assessment Study conducted by the Queensland Government Department of Energy and Water Supply (DEWS) and was subsequently adopted by the council on September 28 last year.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the water tank rebate achieves two benefits for the community.

It will make accessing and using water more affordable for residents and will reduce the demand on the region's water supply.

"I'm very pleased council endorsed this decision,” Cr Dobie said.

"Water becomes cheaper for residents, and the demand on the region's water supply decreases.

"In an era of awareness of water security, anything council can do to improve it is important.

"I encourage all eligible residents to take up the rebate on offer.”

