Southern Downs council takes on GrainX

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council could be taking one of the region's biggest rural industry operators to court.

The council announced its plans to seek legal advice about matters relating to noise and dust pollution at Allora's GrainX facility.

Councillors reviewed a report on the pollution levels in a confidential session in Warwick Chambers yesterday morning.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council had made contact with lawyers and would be investigating the matter.

"We've engaged in legal action about the noise and dust pollution as they relate to the Environmental Protection Act,” Cr Dobie said.

"We have to wait for the report back from legal counsel as to what the next step is and what breaches, if any, have been made.”

In a statement issued yesterday afternoon, Southern Downs Regional Council announced it had initiated legal proceedings against GrainX Australia to deal with outstanding matters in relation to the operation of the facility, particularly with regard to noise and dust.

The council later back tracked to state it had merely engaged legal counsel to potentially bring legal action against the company.

GrainX CEO Chris Hood said he was glad the council clarified their position and that organisation was happy to co-operate with the council.

He declined to comment further while legal proceedings were possible.

Herbert St resident Neil Bower, who had lodged complaints with the council about the level of dust and noise, said he was concerned about what could be a drawn-out legal battle.

"I think it's about time the council did something but on another hand it could be very drawn out,” Mr Bower said.

"We've been asking for this for years, so I'm glad council's doing something but I think they've been backed into a corner.

"Everyone I've spoken to since the announcement is happy council's finally grown a backbone.

"But we've got a long fight ahead of us, and until it's sorted we've got to put up with the noise and the dust.”