Southern Downs councillor named LNP candidate

SOUTHERN Downs councillor Cameron Gow has been named the LNP candidate for the Southern Downs.

The LNP began the count of votes about 320 financial party members at the Senior Citizen's Centre in Warwick at 11am.

Cr Gow has been silent on his candidacy throughout the race.

Veteran MP Lawrence Springborg announced in December he would vacate the seat and leave state parliament at the next election, due before January 2018.

Queensland councillors can legally remain on a local council up until the time they are voted into state parliament.

However according to the Local Government Act 2009, the person who came ninth in last year's count could fill the vacancy left by either Cr Gow or Cr McNally if they resign from council prior to March 18, the day before the date of the previous election.

This could mean council pest management officer Craig Magnussen is elevated to join the council rather than a by election being held at an estimated cost of $250,000 to ratepayers.

A date has not yet been set for the next election.