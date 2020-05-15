Southern Downs councillors pave a road to recovery
RELIEF is on the way for Southern Downs residents, after councillors voted unanimously in favour of a financial assistance package during a special meeting this afternoon.
The proposal was motioned by councillor Sheryl Windle, who warned the choice could have long term financial implications for the council.
“It’s been a very difficult time and there’s no end date in sight,” she said.
“(This package) will come as a relief for some people, but it will also come at a cost.”
Councillor Marco Gliori echoed Cr Windle’s sentiment, admitting to viewers the budget “will have a stranglehold on it”.
An upcoming release is expected to detail the extent to which the changes are likely to impact the council’s bottom dollar.
Cr Windle said it meant, for some residents, items on their “wishlist” would have to be temporarily sacrificed for the greater good.
“We have a resilient community, and we are very good at looking out for each other – We can’t lose that,” she said.
The first stage of the coronavirus assistance package introduces an extension of council payment periods, interest waived on overdue rates and charges for this financial year, and an accelerated payment of all council invoices.
The extended payment period drew attention from councillors, as it allowed residents only a few extra days to come up with the cash.
Councillor Andrew Gale was quick to assure the community they are unlikely to be penalised should they be unable to pay during that time period, while Cr Gliori said council was open to reviewing this point.
Two small scale Recovery Hub Centres will also be set up, one in Warwick and one in Stanthorpe.
The centres aim to facilitate communication between councillors and the community, as they seek to gather feedback and information to better meet the needs of their constituents.
Cr Windle said she hoped residents doing it tough to reach out and ask for help.
“If we all continue to work together, we will get through this,” she said.
Stage 1 of the coronavirus assistance package
- The extension of the payment period for water and sewerage levies issued in April 2020 up until the end of June 2020;
- Waiving interest on overdue rates and charges calculated at 30 June 2020;
- Suspension of debt recovery activities for all outstanding rates and charges;
- Refund of fees and charges for forward bookings for community events which were cancelled as a result of COVID-19;
- Waiving of fees for temporary event permits up until 31 December 2020;
- Suspension of charging of interest on outstanding rates and charges;
- Extension of the period of time that can be entered into for existing payment arrangements;
- Accelerate the processing of payment of all invoices, wherever possible meeting a fourteen day time frame;
- Waiving of food license fees for 2020/2021;
- 50% reduction in all development assessment fees for any new applications, extensions to existing applications and operational works applications fees for 2020/2021;
- Moratorium on the application of the Invasive Pest Control levy for 2020/21;
- Refocus the Community Grants Program on COVID-19 recovery actions arising from the recovery plan for 2020/21.
- Waive the rental accommodation license fees and caravan park permit fees for 2020/2021.