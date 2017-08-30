Southern Downs couple killed in highway horror

A man has been killed and a woman critically injured after a horror smash on the New England Hwy between Toowoomba and Warwick.

AN ELDERLY Stanthorpe couple have died in a shocking single-vehicle crash outside Allora.

The elderly couple were driving north on the New England Hwy about 8.30am when their car rolled several times.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash.

The male driver, 72, died at the scene.

His female passenger, 76, survived the initial crash and was cut free from the mangled wreckage by emergency services.

Paramedics transported the woman to Toowoomba Hospital in a critical condition where she died a short time later.

A man has been killed and a woman critically injured after a horror smash on the New England Hwy between Toowoomba and Warwick.

The southbound lane of the highway was closed for several hours as fire crews attended to the crash site and wreckage was removed from the scene.

Allora police Senior Constable Matt Shield said early indication suggested speed played a factor in the crash.

Snr Const Shield said he had spoken to witnesses, who were shaken by the tragedy.

"They're essentially first responders in this sort of situation," he said.

"We believe there are other witnesses so please give Policelink a call on 131444," he said.

Warwick Patrol Group Inspector Brian Cannon said it was a confronting scene for all first responders and emergency services, and the tragedy would hit home on the Granite Belt.

"All scenes are horrific, all fatalities are avoidable and this is a tragic event that will ripple through the family, that will ripple through the community," Insp Cannon said.

"Our thoughts are certainly with the people who are impacted by this - family, community, friends, the ripple effect is just ongoing.

"Road safety is paramount. You need to drive to the conditions, you need to drive in a safe way."

The double fatality is the latest in a tragic series of fatalities in the Southern Downs this month.

Karara resident Alan Wickham, 86, was killed when the ute he was driving and a truck collided on the Cunningham Hwy in Cunningham last Thursday.

Mr Wickham died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 5.30pm.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.

It followed the death of a woman, 50, on August 12 on the Cunningham Hwy east of Warwick.

Insp Cannon urged drivers to slow down and to be careful on the roads.

"If you're a few minutes late it doesn't matter," he said.

"If you've got some issue that needs you to get somewhere quickly, then please, I implore everyone who drives on our roads to travel in a safe, sensible manner that ensures we all get to where we're going alive."