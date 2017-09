BORDER BLAZE: Southern Downs crews have been called to assist with a grass fire in Maryland.

BORDER BLAZE: Southern Downs crews have been called to assist with a grass fire in Maryland. Bev Lacey

FIRE crews from Stanthorpe, Dalveen, Applethorpe and Sugarloaf have been called across the New South Wales border to assist with a blaze at Maryland.

The grass fire was reported at 11.50am this morning on a property 5-10km south-east of Maryland National Park.

NSW crews launched aircraft to assess the fire but the size of the blaze was unknown.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had not been advised of any properties under threat.