Southern Downs drug action team to be formed

A GRANITE Belt Drug Action Team is set to be established to combat ice use in the Southern Downs.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud yesterday announced the group would receive $10,000 from the federal government to deliver support services.

The funding comes after Mr Littleproud held a series of community forums earlier this year around the Southern Downs, including in Warwick, to discuss the challenges ice poses to the community.

"Tackling ice has always been a strong commitment for me as drug and alcohol addiction destroys families and our communities,” Mr Littleproud said.

"That's why the Coalition Federal Government has joined forces with the Community Development Services to deliver targeted local action to help tackle drug use and addiction by forming the Granite Belt Drug Action Team.”

"In Maranoa, two LDAT are active in the Balonne and Blackall-Tambo regions and today the Granite Belt and Paroo Shire teams were announced but I'm also working to secure other targeted local action in other regions in my electorate,” he said.

"There are more than 200,000 Australians using ice so, to help people stop using, we need to get the right mix of services and I believe community involvement is key to securing the best outcomes for our rural communities,” Mr Littleproud said.

Mr Littleproud said the drug action teams could comprise people with varied backgrounds.

"Whether you're a user, recovering from addiction, family member, medical professional, involved in community support or law enforcement - and everyone in-between - we need an open and honest discussion and that's what my forums delivered.

"Because what works in one region may not be suitable for another community and that's why a targeted and engaged approach is so important.”

The LDAT initiative is part of the Coalition Federal Government's $298 million investment, over four years, to combat illicit drug and alcohol use.

The Coalition Government has already made significant investments in policing our borders and streets to combat the supply of ice.

The AFP has seized more than 12 tonnes of methamphetamine since January 2013.

Interested community groups can apply for the next application round, which opens in late 2017.

For more Local Drug Action Teams information visit www.adf.org.au/ldat.