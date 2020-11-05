Southern Downs engineering experts look to expand

Bob Denny (middle) pictured here with Satake representatives Craig Doorey and Yoshiyuki Fujimoto selling Denny’s Silos in 2015.

A MAJOR Southern Downs engineering name could soon call a new spot home after a development application was lodged to convert unused farmland into a workshop.

The “medium impact industry” application was submitted last week by Alpha Planning Applications on behalf of Robert and Marion Denny.

The pair is better known for family-owned Allora pioneer silo business Denny’s Silos.

According to the application, the proposed 427sq m workshop would be based on Forest Plains Rd, across from Pursehouse Rural, and boast a new machine shop and office.

The development, located 800m outside of the Allora CBD, was not expected to have any significant noise or landscape issues.

“It is noted that the proposed use will be located wholly within the industrial zoned section of the site and will not encroach upon the rural zoned area of the land; and thus is not considered to conflict with the state interest,” the application read.

If approved, the workshop would open from 7am — 6pm Monday to Saturday.

Draft plans reveal what the new Forest Plain Rd workshop could look like.

While the silo and engineering company was purchased by Japanese company Satake in 2015, it is understood the couple is still in partnership with the brand.

Denny’s Silos currently employs more than 60 staff at its two Allora premises.

It is not yet known if the new space could offer up more job opportunities.

Warwick Daily News contacted both Denny’s Silos, Satake and Alpha Planning Applications in regards to the proposal but did not receive a reply in time for deadline.

