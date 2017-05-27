Southern Downs eyes off harness and greyhound facilities

TROTS: Driver Robert Gorman on Major Command (orange shirt) winning the Garrard's Warwick Cup on Father's Day, the one harness racing meeting in Warwick each year.

RACING: Four new harness and greyhound racing facilities will be built in south-east Queensland and the Southern Downs Regional Council plans to lodge an expression of interest.

Racing Queensland has appointed consultants ACORPP to investigate prospective site for two new harness racing facilities and two new greyhound racing facilities.

One of the facilities for each sport must be west of Brisbane and one south of Brisbane.

ACORPP director Matthew Buckley said the expressions of interest would close on June 16.

"I have had a lot of inquiries from councils, private individuals, developers, real estate agents, state government departments and the racing bodies,” he said.

Cr Yve Stocks is events, sports and recreation portfolio councillor on SDRC and said securing harness and greyhound racing facilities would be great for the economic development of the region.

"There would be a lot of employment in the construction phase and long-term benefit for accommodation facilities and a lot of other businesses,” she said.

"The council hasn't yet identified sites but Morgan Park is one possibility.

"We want the public to consider the possibilities for harness and greyhound racing facilities in the area.”

She said bringing facilities to the Southern Downs was another form of decentralisation.

Mr Buckley said they were looking at a minimum of seven hectares of land, preferably 10-12ha, for the greyhound facilities and a minimum of 12ha, preferably 15-20ha, for harness racing.

"The greyhound track will not be inside a harness racing track but the two tracks could be in one facility with grandstand, betting rings and club facilities shared,” he said.

Albion Park is currently the premier harness and greyhound racing facility in Queensland and this expression of interest is not about replacing Albion Park.

Mr Buckley said the initial search didn't go as far west as Warwick but that didn't mean they wouldn't consider the Southern Downs in the current expression of interest phase or for additional facilities in the future if the opportunity arose.

"It all depends on what we get, I don't know if we will get one or 100 expressions of interest,” he said.

"There may be sites that Racing Queensland is not even aware of.”

The process to come up with prospective sites will hot up after the expressions of interest phase closed.

Buckley said he expected to arrange interviews with proponents in late June.

"We will then do site inspections as required and rate sites based on the selection criteria,” he said.