Southern Downs farmers rejoice as milk price finally boosted

GOOD NEWS: Allora farmer Andrew Mullins on his drought ravaged property just outside. Photo Lachie Millard

Warwick dairy farmers have welcomed a pay rise that will finally put more money in the pockets of producers, after years of drought and cheap milk prices.

The price rise will see suppliers receive an average of slightly over 70 cents across the full year as the two cents to 77 cents per litre will continue for six months to June 30.

It will also deliver an additional $2 million to the co-operative in additional payments.

Allora farmer Andrew Mullins said it was welcome news.

“It just makes life easier to get back ahead after years of drought and the fortune that was feed,” he said.

“There’s been some rain but still definitely not enough to solve all the problems.”

Back in July last year, Mr Mullins said their farm, which he operates with brother Chris, was paying at least double the price for feed than they were years ago.

While prices were slowly decreasing, Mr Mullins said many farmers “still have that lag after paying for years and years”.

He said that was why the price rise and local support made all the more difference.

“We would like to thank the consumers for supporting Norco because it’s the only way it’s come about,” Mr Mullins said.

“If it wasn’t for that there would be no price rise.”

Norco Chairman Michael Jeffery said consumers’ positive responses would continue to support the 297 members in Queensland and New South Wales.

Mr Jeffrey said Norco had once again defied the economic uncertainty of COVID-19.

“I am pleased to say that we continue to be able to support our farmers with strong payments,” he said.

“It’s a credit to our loyal consumers who purchase Norco branded products and the co-operative’s management team who continue to drive activities in the business that allow us to provide additional payments to our farmers such as these.”