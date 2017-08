FIGHTING FIRE: Crews from southern Queensland are rushing to assist with a fire at Maryland National Park.

FIRE crews from Dalveen and Wildash are rushing to assist with a fire at Maryland National Park in New South Wales.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire had been burning for a number of days but the size of the blaze was unknown at that stage.

The Queensland crews will support the New South Wales fire crews to fight the fire.