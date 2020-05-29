Southern Downs gets major COVID-19 financial boost

ALL SMILES: Maranoa MP David Littleproud with Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi welcomed the $1.5m boost to community facilities.

MORE than $1.5 million will go towards improving Southern Downs roads and facilities, in the wake of COVID-19.

The funding announcement was part of the federal government’s Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program and will include projects such as constructing or improving bridges and tunnels, and upgrading public infrastructure and community facilities.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced the assistance last Friday.

“This $1.5 million LRCIP investment will support local jobs and businesses on the Southern Downs and boost local economies struggling under the effects of COVID-19,” Mr Littleproud said.

“One of my top goals as the member for Maranoa is to keep improving our public infrastructure, highways and roads for safety, more efficient movement of goods, so that we are better connected with our community and to boost tourism.

““I will be working closely with council to make sure projects get under way to support jobs and businesses as soon as possible.”

Mr Littleproud said the funding would be available to Southern Downs Regional Council to do as they saw fit, empowering local councils to direct money towards the areas they felt needed improvement.

“It’s about ensuring councils get the best bang for their buck,” he said.

More than $25 million is being invested in the program across Maranoa region.

The federal funding for councils across Queensland includes the Financial Assistance Grants (FAGs) with advance payments prompted by COVID-19.