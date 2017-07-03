Southern Downs groups share in major funding boost

ANOTHER round of funding has seen a further 14 community groups across the Southern Downs receive a much needed financial boost.

The funds come directly from the Queensland Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie took to her Facebook page on Friday evening to congratulate the groups that had submitted the successful grant applications.

The coummunity organisations include:

Allora Sports Club Inc. - $35,000

Emu Vale Memorial Hall Association Inc. - $35,000

Killarney Memorial Aged Care Ltd - $34,312

Killarney Show & Rodeo Society Inc. - $29,530

Stanthorpe Agricultural Society - $30,000

Stanthorpe And District Sporting Car Club Inc. - $25,000

T.H.E. Foundation - $12,174

Tannymorel Bowls Club Inc. - $16,150

The Warwick And District Historical Society Inc. - $35,000

Warwick Bowls Club Inc. - $8,261

Warwick Boxing Club Inc. - $29,998.10

Warwick District Football Association Inc. - $34,999.79

Warwick Turf Club Inc. - $35,000

Warwick West State School Parents And Citizens Association - $35,000