Southern Downs groups to share in over $340,000

SOUTHERN Downs community organisations are set to receive a whopping $342,903 in funding following an announcement from the Palaszczuk Government this week.
$14 million of funding will be shared among almost 700 community organisations across Queensland, including more than 40 groups in the Darling Downs region, in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF).
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the 695 successful applicants in Round 91 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund included schools, sports clubs, community organisations, emergency services organisations and health and support centres.
"This funding ensures these vital groups can purchase equipment and complete upgrades so they can continue providing valuable services to their local communities," Mrs D'Ath said.
"In the Darling Downs, not-for-profit groups will share in $739,500 in the latest round of funding.
"Sailability will receive $35,000 to install an accessible toilet facility, Alzheimer's Association of Queensland will receive $15,000 to replace their veranda and establish a sensory garden, and Warwick and District Tennis Association will receive $35,000 to install LED lights."
The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is administered by the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation and collects revenue generated by gambling and puts it back into the community.
"The fund is Queensland's largest one-off grants program and distributes about $53 million a year to communities across Queensland," Mrs D'Ath said.
"Queensland's not-for-profit groups are the backbone of our communities and the Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring they get the vital funds they need to continue providing services and assisting their local areas."
Last month Mrs D'Ath announced the GCBF would give disaster recovery projects priority over the next 12 months, to provide extra help to not-for-profit organisations in areas affected by Cyclone Debbie.
"But I must stress this will not exclude organisations from non-affected regions from applying for grants," Mrs D'Ath said.
"Applications right across the state are always considered on their merits."
The disaster recovery projects will be prioritised in Round 92, which closed in February, and Rounds 93, 94 and 95.
Round 93 is currently open and will close on May 31.
For more information, visit www.justice.qld.gov.au/grants.
A full list of successful applicants from Round 91 in the Darling Downs region is listed below by electorate:
Southern Downs: $342,903
- Allora Regional Sports Museum Group Inc - $5,000
- Ballandean Football Club Inc - $15,000
- Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Warwick Inc - $8,500
- Goondiwindi Rugby League Football Club Inc - $12,500
- Killarney Show & Rodeo Society Inc - $30,000
- Pratten Progress and Preservation Association Inc - $15,669
- Pratten Public Hall Association Inc - $29,975
- Returned & Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) Allora Sub Branch Inc - $34,424
- Southern Downs Ark Inc - $10,000
- Stanthorpe and District Tennis Association Inc - $26,000
- Stanthorpe Jockey Club Inc - $33,000
- Texas Football Club Inc - $13,510
- The Young Men's Christian Association of Stanthorpe Inc - $15,000
- Warwick and District Tennis Association Inc - $35,000
- Warwick Art Gallery Inc - $3,368
- Warwick Chamber of Commerce Inc - $12,830
- Warwick Community FM Radio Association Inc - $9,900
- Yangan Sports Association Inc - $18,667
- Yarrill Creek Pony Club Inc - $14,560
Toowoomba North: $84,635.58
- Highfields and District Junior Rugby League Club Inc - $8,500
- Lifeline Darling Downs and South West Queensland Limited - $12,115
- Queensland Murray-Darling Committee Inc - $2,361.40
- Sailability Darling Downs Inc - $35,000
- Toowoomba Basketball Association Inc - $11,659.18
- Toowoomba Senior Citizens' Welfare Association Inc - $15,000
Toowoomba South: $15,790
- Alzheimer's Association of Queensland Inc - $15,000
- Friends of the Escarpment Parks (Toowoomba) Inc - $790
Lockyer: $188,027
- Forest Hill School of Arts Inc - $27,730.00
- Gatton Rugby League Football Club Inc - $8,500
- Laidley Agricultural and Industrial Society - $35,000
- Laidley Meals On Wheels Inc - $900
- Lions Club Of Withcott Helidon Inc - $35,000
- Lockyer Information and Neighbourhood Centre Inc - $15,000
- Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed Inc - $24,330
- Lockyer Valley Community Disability Assoc Inc - $8,370
- Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled Inc - $33,197
Condamine: $108,149.50
- Broxburn Music Club of Pittsworth Inc - $7,098
- Dalby Golf Club Inc - $30,000
- Pittsworth Golf Club Inc - $15,000
- The Haven Association Inc - $15,000
- The Pittsworth and District Hospital Friendly Society Ltd - $10,000
- Toowoomba And District Woodcrafters Inc - $15,000
- Wattles Junior Rugby League Inc - $16,051.50