Southern Downs groups to share in over $340,000

Funding comes as huge windfall for Southern Downs community organisations.

SOUTHERN Downs community organisations are set to receive a whopping $342,903 in funding following an announcement from the Palaszczuk Government this week.

$14 million of funding will be shared among almost 700 community organisations across Queensland, including more than 40 groups in the Darling Downs region, in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF).

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the 695 successful applicants in Round 91 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund included schools, sports clubs, community organisations, emergency services organisations and health and support centres.

"This funding ensures these vital groups can purchase equipment and complete upgrades so they can continue providing valuable services to their local communities," Mrs D'Ath said.

"In the Darling Downs, not-for-profit groups will share in $739,500 in the latest round of funding.

"Sailability will receive $35,000 to install an accessible toilet facility, Alzheimer's Association of Queensland will receive $15,000 to replace their veranda and establish a sensory garden, and Warwick and District Tennis Association will receive $35,000 to install LED lights."

The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is administered by the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation and collects revenue generated by gambling and puts it back into the community.

"The fund is Queensland's largest one-off grants program and distributes about $53 million a year to communities across Queensland," Mrs D'Ath said.

"Queensland's not-for-profit groups are the backbone of our communities and the Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring they get the vital funds they need to continue providing services and assisting their local areas."

Last month Mrs D'Ath announced the GCBF would give disaster recovery projects priority over the next 12 months, to provide extra help to not-for-profit organisations in areas affected by Cyclone Debbie.

"But I must stress this will not exclude organisations from non-affected regions from applying for grants," Mrs D'Ath said.

"Applications right across the state are always considered on their merits."

The disaster recovery projects will be prioritised in Round 92, which closed in February, and Rounds 93, 94 and 95.

Round 93 is currently open and will close on May 31.

For more information, visit www.justice.qld.gov.au/grants.

A full list of successful applicants from Round 91 in the Darling Downs region is listed below by electorate:

Southern Downs: $342,903

Allora Regional Sports Museum Group Inc - $5,000

Ballandean Football Club Inc - $15,000

Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Warwick Inc - $8,500

Goondiwindi Rugby League Football Club Inc - $12,500

Killarney Show & Rodeo Society Inc - $30,000

Pratten Progress and Preservation Association Inc - $15,669

Pratten Public Hall Association Inc - $29,975

Returned & Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) Allora Sub Branch Inc - $34,424

Southern Downs Ark Inc - $10,000

Stanthorpe and District Tennis Association Inc - $26,000

Stanthorpe Jockey Club Inc - $33,000

Texas Football Club Inc - $13,510

The Young Men's Christian Association of Stanthorpe Inc - $15,000

Warwick and District Tennis Association Inc - $35,000

Warwick Art Gallery Inc - $3,368

Warwick Chamber of Commerce Inc - $12,830

Warwick Community FM Radio Association Inc - $9,900

Yangan Sports Association Inc - $18,667

Yarrill Creek Pony Club Inc - $14,560

Toowoomba North: $84,635.58

Highfields and District Junior Rugby League Club Inc - $8,500

Lifeline Darling Downs and South West Queensland Limited - $12,115

Queensland Murray-Darling Committee Inc - $2,361.40

Sailability Darling Downs Inc - $35,000

Toowoomba Basketball Association Inc - $11,659.18

Toowoomba Senior Citizens' Welfare Association Inc - $15,000

Toowoomba South: $15,790

Alzheimer's Association of Queensland Inc - $15,000

Friends of the Escarpment Parks (Toowoomba) Inc - $790

Lockyer: $188,027

Forest Hill School of Arts Inc - $27,730.00

Gatton Rugby League Football Club Inc - $8,500

Laidley Agricultural and Industrial Society - $35,000

Laidley Meals On Wheels Inc - $900

Lions Club Of Withcott Helidon Inc - $35,000

Lockyer Information and Neighbourhood Centre Inc - $15,000

Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed Inc - $24,330

Lockyer Valley Community Disability Assoc Inc - $8,370

Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled Inc - $33,197

Condamine: $108,149.50