Southern Downs groups urged to apply for grant

CASH: The council is offering shares in $30,000 worth of community grants.

COMMUNITY organisations on the Southern Downs still have time to apply for the Community Support Program.

The Southern Downs Regional Council CSP opened for applications on March 27, to provide funding for the provision of operational services that respond to specific or targeted needs in the community or, for the operation of community halls that are primarily for community use.

Applications must be submitted online via SmartyGrants, and can be made for funding up to a maximum of $5000.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said in 2015/16 more than 20 applicants shared in $30,000 worth of Community Support Program funding.

"We are excited to be able to offer $30,000 in funding again this financial year to be shared across our dedicated Southern Downs community organisations, and I encourage those seeking assistance for their important services to get on board and complete an application,” Cr Dobie said.

"Through its grant and funding programs, council recognises the valuable projects and initiatives that local community groups and clubs run in our region that need a helping hand.

Full details about eligibility and assessment criteria, and how to apply is outlined on sdrc.qld.gov.au with applications due by 5pm on April 21.