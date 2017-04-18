Southern Downs Heritage Festival to kick off this weekend

LOVE OF HISTORY: Janice Flood bringing the second Heritage Festival to life.

HISTORIC Warwick will live up to its moniker when the Southern Downs Heritage Festival comes to life.

Festival co-ordinator Janice Flood said more than 20 community groups and businesses had come together to produce the 38 events slated for the second festival, which kicks off this Friday.

"It's really interesting to see community groups come together to help and we are very fortunate to have so many people involved

and enthusiastic for the second festival,” Mrs Flood said.

"We have high hopes as there's been so much interest in the lead-up to the festival this year and I'm amazed by how much has spread by word of mouth.”

Mrs Flood said Southern Downs Regional Council had given about $495 through the community funding program to the Heritage Festival Committee to print event flyers available from the region's visitor information centres.

She said the Southern Downs was an ideal location to host the festival thanks to its diverse heritage.

"Knowing our history and what we've been through in the past gives us a resilience as a community in the present,” Mrs Flood said.

"We have such rich agriculture heritage worth sharing.”

Find Southern Downs Heritage Festival on Facebook for the full program of events for the festival from April 21-30.