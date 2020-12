STRUCTURE FIRE: The blaze broke out in Goondwindi last night.

ONE Goondiwindi household got the shock of their lives last night after an oven fire threatened to burn down their house.

Fireys were called to the scene of a Fairlands Rd structure fire at about 8.17pm.

According to the QFES spokeswoman, the crew were able to contain the blaze quickly and left at 8.30pm.

She said it was suspected the kitcen item caused the blaze.

“We put it out, made the scene safe and left it in the hands of the owners,” she said.