Southern Downs house fire breaks out overnight

ON SCENE: Emergency services rushed to the scene of the Granite Belt house fire. Picture: Alistair Brightman / News Regional Media

ON SCENE: Emergency services rushed to the scene of the Granite Belt house fire. Picture: Alistair Brightman / News Regional Media

ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a Southern Downs house fire overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a house on Belford Rd, Eukey at 6.53pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found a fire about 0.5m in length at the base of a wall in the house’s bathroom.

Firefighters made quick work of the small blaze, with the scene cleared by about 7.50pm.

The QFES spokeswoman said the cause of the fire remained unclear, with an investigation team now tasked with determining its source.

Police and paramedics were also on standby at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Man charged with attempted murder over alleged stabbing

GALLERY: Warwick BBQ and Beer Roadshow heats up

Push for Southern Downs entertainment precinct fires ahead