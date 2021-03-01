Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ON SCENE: Emergency services rushed to the scene of the Granite Belt house fire. Picture: Alistair Brightman / News Regional Media
ON SCENE: Emergency services rushed to the scene of the Granite Belt house fire. Picture: Alistair Brightman / News Regional Media
News

Southern Downs house fire breaks out overnight

Jessica Paul
1st Mar 2021 8:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a Southern Downs house fire overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a house on Belford Rd, Eukey at 6.53pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found a fire about 0.5m in length at the base of a wall in the house’s bathroom.

Firefighters made quick work of the small blaze, with the scene cleared by about 7.50pm.

The QFES spokeswoman said the cause of the fire remained unclear, with an investigation team now tasked with determining its source.

Police and paramedics were also on standby at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Man charged with attempted murder over alleged stabbing

GALLERY: Warwick BBQ and Beer Roadshow heats up

Push for Southern Downs entertainment precinct fires ahead

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Queensland's worst fine dodgers revealed

        Premium Content Queensland's worst fine dodgers revealed

        Crime Unpaid speeding fines reach quarter of a billion dollars

        Qld vaccines ‘on track’ despite lagging behind NSW

        Premium Content Qld vaccines ‘on track’ despite lagging behind NSW

        Health Queensland lagging behind NSW in vaccination rates

        Why Treasurer is ‘out of touch’ with Queenslanders

        Premium Content Why Treasurer is ‘out of touch’ with Queenslanders

        Opinion Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is ‘out of touch’ with Queenslanders