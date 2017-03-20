26°
Southern Downs in for another wet week

Jonno Colfs
| 20th Mar 2017 8:36 AM
A wet week ahead
A wet week ahead Ali Kuchel

AFTER a week of patchy rain with a few good falls, forecasts show the Southern Downs is in store for another wet week, with showers predicted every day.

It's already a cloudy start to Monday and the temperature today isn't expected to top 26 degrees.

There's an 80% chance of rain and that should fall throughout the morning and afternoon.

Tomorrow will also see a top of 26 degrees and the Bureau of Meteorology is also predicting a thunderstorm and a 70% chance of rain across the day.

The forecast for Wednesday is much the same, with a top of 28 degrees and showers and storms predicted throughout the day.

Showers and storms are predicted right through the end of the week as well with temperatures hoving in the mid to high 20s.

Topics:  warwick weather

