Southern Downs landholders demand to be heard

HOT TOPICS: Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie (middle) with former mayor and forum chair Ron Bellingham speak at the community forum at Freestone Hall.

MORE than 300 people filled the grounds of Freestone Hall yesterday to voice their concerns about the future of the Warwick Saleyards and a new council-enforced invasive pest scheme.

Former mayor Ron Bellingham chaired the meeting, opening by stating communication on both issues had been lacking.

The invasive pest scheme drew a passionate response.

Mr Bellingham said it was difficult to control pests when landholders were infected by neighbouring reserves and forestry.

"It is a complete failure of a government system and we are now suffering the consequence,” he said.

Killarney landholder Wayne Petersen said some landholders felt they could face large costs.

"Now you've basically got to say you've put a management plan in place and it's not just $500,” he said.

"There is a lot of producers who do potentially have big bills in the thousands of dollars.”

The pest control scheme began last month with approval from Southern Downs Regional Council to address the significant financial impacts of invasive pests on landowners.

An Invasive Pests Control Scheme levy has been applied to all relevant land with a minimum fee of $500 to all applicable land.

The variable levy is determined based upon the unimproved value of the land set by the State Government.

Landowners will receive a full concession on the levy if they meet their pest control responsibilities, while those who do not will be charged the levy.

Swanfels landholder Cameron Schoenfisch said the scheme was "all stick and no carrot” and there was the opportunity for harsh enforcement.

"It's like 'do this or else',” he said.

"We've got to do something about it and we are but this isn't the way to do it.

"In my opinion, mine are under control but the council enforcement officers might come out and say they're not under control.”

Mr Schoenfisch expressed concerns about the "unintended consequences” of enforcing the scheme.

"There's a lot of stress and anxiety in the farming community in the way it's been implemented,” he said.

"You get some people are a bit stressed and a bit unstable and this could be enough to push them.

"There is a risk people could take physical action.”

Elbow Valley landholder Ben Usher said the biggest concern amongst farmers was the policing of the scheme. "I'm concerned it could be a money grab and it could be used differently with different people enforcing it,” he said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the scheme was designed for management rather than eradication of pests.

During the session, she said the scheme would be brought back to council next month to assess the completion of the works form.

Cr Dobie said several hundred people had attended consultation and training sessions held by the council for the scheme.

"We have conducted an enormous amount of consultation on this,” Cr Dobie said.

"As long as residents need it we'll continue to do that.”

She urged residents with concerns to contact council pest management staff.

Find the control scheme brochure at sdrc.qld.gov.au.