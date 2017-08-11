26°
News

Southern Downs landholders demand to be heard

Elyse Wurm | 11th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
HOT TOPICS: Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie (middle) with former mayor and forum chair Ron Bellingham speak at the community forum at Freestone Hall.
HOT TOPICS: Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie (middle) with former mayor and forum chair Ron Bellingham speak at the community forum at Freestone Hall. Elyse Wurm

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 300 people filled the grounds of Freestone Hall yesterday to voice their concerns about the future of the Warwick Saleyards and a new council-enforced invasive pest scheme.

Former mayor Ron Bellingham chaired the meeting, opening by stating communication on both issues had been lacking.

The invasive pest scheme drew a passionate response.

Mr Bellingham said it was difficult to control pests when landholders were infected by neighbouring reserves and forestry.

"It is a complete failure of a government system and we are now suffering the consequence,” he said.

Killarney landholder Wayne Petersen said some landholders felt they could face large costs.

"Now you've basically got to say you've put a management plan in place and it's not just $500,” he said.

"There is a lot of producers who do potentially have big bills in the thousands of dollars.”

The pest control scheme began last month with approval from Southern Downs Regional Council to address the significant financial impacts of invasive pests on landowners.

An Invasive Pests Control Scheme levy has been applied to all relevant land with a minimum fee of $500 to all applicable land.

The variable levy is determined based upon the unimproved value of the land set by the State Government.

Landowners will receive a full concession on the levy if they meet their pest control responsibilities, while those who do not will be charged the levy.

Swanfels landholder Cameron Schoenfisch said the scheme was "all stick and no carrot” and there was the opportunity for harsh enforcement.

"It's like 'do this or else',” he said.

"We've got to do something about it and we are but this isn't the way to do it.

"In my opinion, mine are under control but the council enforcement officers might come out and say they're not under control.”

Mr Schoenfisch expressed concerns about the "unintended consequences” of enforcing the scheme.

"There's a lot of stress and anxiety in the farming community in the way it's been implemented,” he said.

"You get some people are a bit stressed and a bit unstable and this could be enough to push them.

"There is a risk people could take physical action.”

Elbow Valley landholder Ben Usher said the biggest concern amongst farmers was the policing of the scheme. "I'm concerned it could be a money grab and it could be used differently with different people enforcing it,” he said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the scheme was designed for management rather than eradication of pests.

During the session, she said the scheme would be brought back to council next month to assess the completion of the works form.

Cr Dobie said several hundred people had attended consultation and training sessions held by the council for the scheme.

"We have conducted an enormous amount of consultation on this,” Cr Dobie said.

"As long as residents need it we'll continue to do that.”

She urged residents with concerns to contact council pest management staff.

Find the control scheme brochure at sdrc.qld.gov.au.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community forum freestone hall invasive pest control scheme southern downs regional council warwick saleyards

Concern for Warwick drivers after horses let out

Concern for Warwick drivers after horses let out

Property owners find gates swung wide open and embark on three hour search for animals

OPINION: Why not just ask gay people?

GAY MARRIAGE: None of my business.

Why spend $122 million to ask everyone?

Forum to guide future of health on Southern Downs

No Caption

Issues affecting the health of Warwick residents will be on agenda

Student memories all that remains of Downs school

SILENT SCHOOL: In happier times, the playground at Tannymorel School getting a good workout.

The school recently closed after being slated for closure in 2016

Local Partners

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

Final on for Wattles in the TRL A-grade competition

CLASS: Wattles halfback Matt Duggan during a recent game against last season's premiers Pittsworth.

Coach vows past results mean nothing when it comes to finals

More than 50 teams for carnival at Cunningham

POSSESSION: Cunningham player Anthony O'Leary (with ball) in possession in an Australian under-21 squad polocrosse series in Sydney a fortnight ago.

National squad member to play in home carnival

Numbers near 200 for Go Girls on motocross track

GO GIRL: Warwick rider Emily Riley in action in motocross.

Warwick District Dirt Bike Club gears up for major meeting

No faith or favour for Survivor star

MELBOURNE flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 Sold for...

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Quality 10 Acre Grazing Block Close to CBD

Lot 5 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

6 Separate Titles. This quality 10 Acre fertile grazing block situated close to the CBD, Condamine River and Scots PGC College. Features two large sheds 18mx18m...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Budget Home

36 Darling Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 $180,000

ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...

Rural Acreage

Yangan 4371

Residential Land OWNER WILLING TO NEGOTIATE FOR A QUICK SALE ... Want a block ... $130,000

OWNER WILLING TO NEGOTIATE FOR A QUICK SALE ... Want a block away from neighbours? Here it is in Bournes Road just outside of the small village of YANGAN and only...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know