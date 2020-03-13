Southern Downs leads the way on sustainability ahead of ban

MOVE IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: The State Government to propose a total ban on single-use plastics.

MOVE IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: The State Government to propose a total ban on single-use plastics.

Local businesses across the hospitality and aged care sectors are already a step ahead of the State Government’s proposal to ban single-use plastics across Queensland.

The plan, which is being put out to consultation today, will see new laws introduced by the end of the year to stop the supply and use of plastic straws, cups, cutlery, plates, and other non-biodegradable items.

Jim Osborn, co-owner of Warwick’s Bluebird Kitchen & Bar, said while the ban would be a huge step forward for the broader hospitality sector, his restaurant has always prided themselves for choosing sustainable alternatives.

“I think we were a bit ahead of the biodegradable movement. It’s always been a focus for us – we’ve always tried to make our restaurant as environmentally friendly as possible, and we really wanted to get as many products substituted in to reduce our footprint,” Mr Osborn said.

“We do have a small amount of single-use plastics that we rely on every day, like takeaway sauce containers and cold drink cups, but we are predominantly using biodegradable items.”

Fellow local business owner Petula Kemmy, co-franchisee of the Coffee Club in Warwick, agreed that already choosing the sustainable option wherever possible would mean a government ban would have minimal impact on her restaurant.

“I suppose we could do things a little bit cheaper if we did less environmentally friendly options, but we do our best to do the right thing,” Mrs Kemmy said.

“In the hospitality industry you tend to have a lot of younger staff members, and I think it is definitely those younger people who tend to be more environmentally aware than those who are twenty or thirty years older. So, they’re having a big impact as well.”

In drafting the proposal, it is reported the Government has also committed to making special effort to working with the aged care and disability sector to make the transition away from plastic straws, cups, and cutlery, all of which tend to be relied on by high-care patients for eating and drinking.

However, Kelly Powell, hospitality manager at the Killarney Memorial Aged Care facility, said both the centre’s residents and staff have already begun the transition away from single-use plastics.

“So far, what we’ve done ourselves is we’ve banned all our straws that were used for residents and have instead gone to alternatives like special shaped lids. It took a little while for some residents to lose their straws, but when we explained why this was the way to go, they were open to that,” Ms Powell said.

“And when we’ve had functions in the past and may have used plastic single-use cups, we’ve gone to using our glassware and normal coffee cups. I also hope to bring in our normal plates by the end of the year and get rid of plastic plates altogether.”

“The staff have found it’s great – it’s really just a bit of extra washing up. It works out cheaper in the long run, and I definitely think it’s something that everybody should try and achieve, whatever sector they’re in.”