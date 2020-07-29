SOUTHERN DOWNS LEGENDS: Gone but not forgotten

MEMORIES LIVE ON: A tribute to those lost on the Southern Downs this year, who contributed so much to their communities.

THE lives of many beloved Southern Downs characters have been lost this year, but their stories and their legacies live on in the memories of the close-knit community.

From transport legends, to saleyard icons, these tragic deaths were honoured by those left behind, who braved overwhelming sadness to share their inspirational life stories.

The Daily News has compiled a tribute to those legends who lost their lives since January 1, as more than half the year draws to a close.

Donald McLeish, pictured with son Bruce.

Donald McLeish

“Charitable Don”, as he was nicknamed by the tight-knit community of Karara, was a larger-than-life character who could be relied upon for an open ear and a helping hand.

Donald worked the land at Waraghai since 1983, developing his own wool growing business and establishing a reputation for himself as an agricultural powerhouse with extensive knowledge of the sheep and wool industry.

Son Bruce McLeish said his father taught him never to judge a book by its cover, and to treat everybody equally, a lesson Donald himself learned as the youngest of 15 motherless children, surviving through WWII and the Great Depression.

Donald passed away peacefully at Akooramak Aged Care on January 27. He was predeceased by his wife Judith, and is survived by Bruce and daughter Wendy.

Neville French.

Neville French

THE Warwick community reeled from the shock of the sudden passing of Neville French, a renowned local “character”.

Neville died at Warwick Hospital after a short, six-week battle with glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

He was best known throughout the Warwick community for his “spiffy” sense of style and stopping anyone walking past his park bench in town to have a chat.

“He loved keeping fresh, doing his hair, and always looking spiffy – a man of distinction and style was our Nevie,” said sister Deborah Joy.

“He was all about enjoying life – always sharing with others to take it easy and relax.”

Bob Cook.

Bob Cook

FOURTH-GENERATION Stanthorpe resident Bob Cook is remembered as a man of many talents, having run cattle, grown produce, made bricks and driven the school bus.

The 87-year-old had seen it all: As a 12-year-old he’d run many kilometres across town to inform his family the war had ended, as an adult he’d established one of the last remaining tin mines at Kettle Swamp Creek, and in his later years he travelled the country “visiting every nook and cranny” he could find.

Bob died after a short illness, leaving behind his wife of 61 years Pamela, his two children Randall and Wendy, and his grandkids Ryan and Ewan.

George Crowe.

George Crowe

George Crowe made a name for himself as the “astute operator” of the Warwick Saleyards, a regular face who would turn up in his trademark khaki overalls to buy and sell sheep.

His friendly, yet businesslike, disposition left an impression on Frasers Livestock Transport director Ross Fraser and ex Warwick stock and station agent Denis Ryan, both of whom described the man as a nice fellow, and a great friend.

George is survived by his wife Pauline and immediate family Georgia, Paul and Paris Jones, Cassandra Crowe and Nick Gardiner.

Max Goodwin.

Max Goodwin

MUCH like how he treated his prized garden, Max Goodwin will be best remembered for nurturing the lives of those in our Rose City.

Warwick is mourning the loss of the transport industry legend and member of the Warwick Thistle Pipe Band after he passed away last Wednesday, aged 88.

Max was best known as operator and owner of Goodwin’s Charter Coaches, a family-owned business he grew on an ethos of dedication.

Max is survived by children David, Charon and Teena, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Fr Thomas Keegan, pictured with Holy Name parishioner Lino Morosini (left).

Thomas Keegan

THE Southern Downs Catholic community is mourning the loss of one of its founding identities, Fr Thomas Keegan.

The Irish priest who arrived in Australia by boat in 1953 passed away on Saturday after 67 years of service, aged 92.

Holy Name Catholic Church Toowoomba posted their tributes of the longtime father to their Facebook page.

“This great man taught us so many things about getting to Heaven by leading by example. Lessons in faith, hope, charity, compassion, forgiveness, fidelity, hospitality, family, welcoming, acceptance, love,” The parish wrote.

John Pratt.

John Pratt

JOHN Pratt was “larger than life”, a third-generation farmer who worked hard and partied hard.

The 63-year-old was involved in a fatal quad bike crash at his Waghorn Rd property, sending shockwaves through the Traprock community, of which he was “one of the most respected and active members”.

He will be remembered by his friends as a resilient man, full of heart and hilarious stories, who never hesitated to help someone in need.

Mr Pratt is survived by wife Julie, son Nigel and daughters Rachael and Belinda.

Ian ‘Kookie’ Tickle.

Ian ‘Kookie’ Tickle

THE community of Allora lost a living legend when Ian ‘Kookie’ Tickle, aged 78, passed away earlier this year.

Born and bred in the Allora region, Kookie attended Talgai West State School where he was given the nickname that would stick with him for a lifetime, although no-one, including wife Nola or daughter Stephanie, knew how it came to be.

“He was like that – an absolute enigma, one of a kind,” Stephanie said.

Kookie left a lasting legacy on the agricultural community and was a member of the Rotary Club, a life member of Rural Youth Organisation Queensland (then called the Queensland Junior Farmers Organisation), Apex Club and the Allora Show Society.

If you would like to share a tribute to a loved one, email edit@warwickdailynews.com.au