Southern Downs in line for drenching, major Qld rain event

A 'significant rain event' is on the cards for next week, according to some weather watchers.

THE Southern Downs could be in for a drenching late next week as a significant rain event moves across the state.

Forecasters are predicting these will be the heaviest falls in Queensland since Cyclone Debbie in March.

While much of the action will be focused on the north and central coasts, the southern parts of the state will certainly not miss out on some needed falls.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Gordon Banks said there would be a significant impact across Queensland.

"We're seeing a very strong upper system coming through," he said.

"This is going to bring widespread rain areas and thunderstorms right across the state.

"At this stage we expect the interaction with a moist north-easterly across the central coast as the upper trough comes through to generate heavy falls in those areas.

"And for the south east of the state there is certainly the potential for moderate to heavy falls and thunderstorms beginning on Thursday or Friday next week."

Mr Banks said it was hard to determine exactly how much rain the south east would receive.

"The event is still a way out so our computer modelling still moving about a bit," he said.

"At this sort of range still hard to see where the rain will fall and how much but we're talking about it now so people can get a heads up.

"In this sort of an event it wouldn't be unexpected to see falls of 30mm and certainly much heavier falls in parts, it's just a little early to tell."