Southern Downs Lyme disease sufferer seeks relief in Cyprus

FOR the past 25 years, Granite Belt woman Liza Cannavo has lived with Lyme disease, an inflammatory disease caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, which is transmitted to humans by ticks.

"I've had it for 25 years and it's only been diagnosed five years ago,” she said. "It's not recognised (in Australia). They have always known that it's here but they choose to sweep it under the carpet. That's the global question: why?”

A Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service spokesperson advised conclusive identification of the bacterial species that could cause a Lyme-like illness in Australia had yet to be made but overseas acquired Lyme disease was acknowledged.

"It is appreciated that this diagnostic uncertainty is not ideal for people who believe they have a Lyme-like illness,” the spokesperson said.

"The Commonwealth has developed a specific resource to assist medical officers with managing a person with suspected Lyme disease.

"The Queensland Department of Health has widely distributed this resource to general practitioners in Queensland.

"The Australian Government is working closely with research facilities to explore the pathogens that are found in ticks in Australia and the implications for human health.”

Mother-of-five Liza Cannavo, who recently travelled to Cyprus for treatment, said Lyme disease side-effects and symptoms had affected her for years.

"It was only about a month ago I thought I was going to be in a wheelchair,” she said.

"My worst symptoms are overwhelming fatigue. The moment I wake up in the morning, I'm just so tired and it feels like I have been run over by a truck. Every day. Pain all through my body.”

Liza said the main treatment she underwent in Cyprus was called direct IV ozone.

"Mostly I'd go straight into IV ozone which basically meant they'd cannulate me in the morning and then they'd ozonate some saline with their machine and then they'd put that in. As soon as that starts going in, it's killing bacteria and pathogens.

"My biggest problems before Cyprus were extreme dizziness and vertigo 24/7. I was using my walker, holding on to walls, holding on to people.

"That, thankfully, has improved probably 80 per cent since Cyprus. It's been a turning point.”