Ex-lover jailed over revenge porn after break up

JAILED: A Southern Downs man to spend six months in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful stalking.

A REVENGE porn victim became a virtual prisoner in her own home after her ex-partner posted naked photos and her phone number on the internet.

Gregory John Whitaker, the woman's ex-partner, created an online profile on adult website Biaustralia to send sexual messages and his ex-lover's phone number and photos to strangers.

The 69-year-old Leyburn man carried out the revenge attack after the couple's 18-month relationship ended in May last year.

After the four photos were posted, 10 strangers contacted the woman for sex.

The Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday heard the incident was the culmination of seven weeks of stalking, which also involved Whitaker sending 300 text messages to the woman.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said Whitaker was "completely floored" by the ending of the relationship and became frustrated when she refused to talk to him.

"He set up a website in the victim's name and for all intents and purposes pretended to be her," she said.

"He sent messages of a very sexual nature to other members of the website."

The court heard the couple initially met on dating website PlentyOfFish in 2014.

When the relationship ended, the victim asked Whitaker to delete the pictures of her, which he had taken on his phone while they were together.

The court heard he instead threatened to post the pictures on the internet as a way of making money.

The victim told police she stopped responding to his calls and messages because there were "too many coming through".

Ms Hine said Whitaker was "devastated" by his own behaviour and had since sought psychological help.

While delivering his verdict, Magistrate Andrew Cridland read sections of the victim's statement, which said the 57-year-old was worried about the type of people who would contact her after discovering her private information and photos were online.

The ramifications were so severe the woman said she was afraid to leave her house for fear of being recognised and only travelled to the shops while escorted by friends.

She said she felt unsafe as she was worried people would "ransack" her house every day the website was available.

Even after being notified by police that the photos had been taken down, the woman said she was still worried people in public were looking at her.

Mr Cridland said Whitaker's actions had an obvious effect on his ex-partner.

"The actions can only ever have one result and that's to distress the victim," he said.

Mr Cridland said a deterrent penalty was necessary, not only for Whitaker but also others considering similar actions.

Whitaker pleaded guilty to stalking, failing to take proper precautions with a syringe and unlawfully possessing weapons and explosives.

Mr Cridland took into account Whitaker's remorse and lack of criminal history.

Whitaker was sentenced to 18 months jail, but will be released on parole on February 16 next year.

He was also served with a two-year restraining order in regards to the victim.