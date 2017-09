Police and the traffic branch made the arrest.

A THULIMBAH man will face Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with driving and drug offences.

He allegedly had 13 grams of the drug Ice in his possession and was arrested in a joint operation by Stanthorpe Police and the Stanthorpe Traffic Branch.

The man was to spend Sunday night in the Warwick Watchhouse pending his Monday morning court appearance.