Southern Downs man has huge win on instant scratch-it

AN INGLEWOOD great granddad couldn't believe his eyes when he recently scratched one of the top prizes of $10,000 on a $1 Instant Scratch-It.
"It was a bit of shock," he said.
"This is the biggest amount I've ever won on anything!
"I had three or four looks to make sure I had won. I also took it back down to the newsagency to see if I was right!"
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, explained scratching an Instant Scratch-Its ticket had become part of his daily ritual.
"I buy two every morning when I buy the paper. If I win something, I put it back in and get some more," he said.
"But I've never had a win like this!
"I hope to win again. I'm still scratching!"
The man, with 27 grandchildren and more than a dozen great grandchildren, said he had enjoyed breaking the news of his instant win to his big family.
He plans to bank his windfall so he has a tidy nest egg to call upon when needed.
"It'll sit in the bank for a while at this stage. Whenever I need anything, it's good to know the money's there to buy it," he said.
Sutto's Inglewood Newsagency owner Trish Christy was thrilled to have sold her first top-prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket.
"It was great to see the three $10,000 symbols on the one ticket!" she exclaimed.
"It couldn't have happened to a nicer person. We're so happy he's won and hopefully there's many more wins for our customers!"
