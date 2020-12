HOSPITALISED: The residents was transported in a stable condition.

A GOONDIWINDI man has been transported to hospital after a dog attack last night.

Paramedics rushed to a Cunningham Hwy and Marshall St address following reports of a dog bite incident at 8.20pm.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, the man in his 30s suffered serious injuries to his legs.

The resident was taken to Goondiwindi Hospital in a stable condition.