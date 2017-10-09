Southern Downs man on trial for 'offensive' mail

ON TRIAL: A man has pleaded not guilty to sending 'offensive' mail at Warwick District Court.

ON TRIAL: A man has pleaded not guilty to sending 'offensive' mail at Warwick District Court. kerri moore

A TRIAL is under way at Warwick District Court for a 72-year-old man accused of sending posters throughout Stanthorpe accusing his neighbour of paedophilic behaviour.

Herman Annes Christiaan Odijk yesterday pleaded not guilty to six counts of using a postal service in a manner reasonable people would consider offensive.

The Stanthorpe resident has been accused of sending six letters to containing an A4 poster with a picture of his neighbour and the words 'Paedophile alert' slapped across the top.

The man's home address was also written on the poster.

Crown Prosecutor Ben McMillan told the jury of four women and eight men the man had never been charged with offences, or accused of that type of behaviour.

Mr McMillan said the neighbour also recalls the specific occasion the picture on the poster was taken.

The man alleges it was taken at a meet and greet by Mr Odijk's wife, when he first moved into the complex he shares with the couple.

No return address was included on the envelope holding the posters, which were sent to schools, child care centres and the Stanthorpe RSL Sub Branch in January 2015.

Mr McMillan said a number of witnesses would be called during the trial, including principals of the schools who received the letters and police officers.

A forensic examiner would also take to the stand, he said, who the Crown will allege found a document with the same words that appear on the poster had been created on Mr Odijk's laptop, but the document had been deleted.

Defence lawyer Peter Mylne opted not to provide an opening statement at the trial yesterday.

The trial is expected to run until Wednesday.