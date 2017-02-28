Southern Downs Mayor highlights women's right to choose

WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie says women should be afforded every opportunity to chase the career of their choice.

AS THE region's first female mayor, Tracy Dobie will share her experiences in leadership for International Women's Day next week.

Cr Dobie said she had been fortunate to choose her own career path across the military, government roles and private sector.

"International Women's Day is an opportunity to recognise that women have an important role in everyone's lives,” she said.

"There are still people out there who don't recognise that and individuals who think women aren't equal.

"The theme of International Women's Day this year is about getting an equal number of women into work so that's what I'll be speaking about next week.”

Cr Dobie was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring from the army in 1998.

"I think every woman should be able to choose what they want to,” she said.

"There shouldn't be barriers to what you want to do and you should get the job because you're the best candidate for the job.

"There was only a very small percentage of women in the army when I joined in 1977 and there are still a relatively small percentage of women in the army, though I believe I was treated very well.”

"It's not a career choice for many but there's no reason I believe that that choice shouldn't be available to women.”

After leaving the military, Cr Dobie joined her husband Colin in the project management consulting and training business, Corporate Project Management.

"I ran the training side of the business and set up the Australian College of Project Management,” Cr Dobie said.

"It was a logical progression from the competency-based background I had in the military.

"When we sold the Australian business in 2004 we still had CPM Asia so we lived in Kuala Lumpur and ran that business.

"After returning to Australia in 2006 I worked for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade where I was an executive officer in the Armed Control and Counter Proliferation Division.

"Then Colin and I established a beef cattle property in South Australia in 2009 before we moved back to Warwick.”

After a year of being back in the Rose City, Cr Dobie decided to stand as Mayor.

"I think a woman should be able to do what a woman is comfortable with,” she said.

"I chose to stand for Mayor because I believe I have the skills, knowledge and experience to do a good job.

"If a woman is comfortable with standing for mayor she should be able to and I felt everything I had done had prepared me for that.”

"I think that should be for everyone to decide for themselves.”