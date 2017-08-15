Southern Downs on show

TOP JOB: The winning steer paraded by Scots PGC College Cattle Club with leader Meg Everett and breeder David Achilles.

MYRIAD title wins have thrown the Southern Downs into the spotlight at the Ekka this year.

Scots PGC College's Cattle Club competitors collected titles.

Agricultural science teacher Peter Collett said there was a lot to be proud of from a week of tough competition.

"Justin Rohde won fifth out of 87 students for the junior paraders for the 16-18 years class and that's a really exceptional result. ” Mr Collett said.

"The red angus steer I suspected would win won its class in the junior-led steer class for schools.

"The weight range for his class was 445-490kg so we were really happy to get him to specifications.

"Another steer got sixth in a class with a high number of entries so we were really pleased overall.”

Mr Collett said the Ekka results were a testament to the strength of the school team.

"Scots has sent students to the Ekka for about 20 years now,” he said.

"While we've got that experience under our belt we did have a small team with six students and seven head of cattle going down, and competing against 27 other schools.

"They worked their backsides off though and compared to other schools where there might be 50 students entered, they really did well.”

Among other wins, former Scots PGC student David Bartley presented the Grand Champion Steer this year.

Allora cattle breeder Alan Hoey took out the inaugural Wagyu Challenge as part of the coveted Paddock to Palate contest at this year's Ekka.

Southern Downs tourism and regional promotion portfolio councillor Rod Kelly said it was great to see so many of the region's producers taking top marks on the Brisbane stage.

"Whether it's beef and lamb or horticulture, our produce is top quality and people are coming here to buy the produce, or the

seed stock to improve

their herds or learn from

the farmers here,” Cr

Kelly said.

"Producers from this region have been long time exhibitors at the Ekka and I don't think a year's gone past where they've been judged at that level, but the fact they keep winning is a testament to them and how strong our rural industries are.”

For more on the Ekka, find the Southern Downs Bush Telegraph inside today's Daily News.