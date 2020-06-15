Southern Downs on track for “average” annual rainfall

Gary Waldock hoped this weekend would fill the empty rain gauge on his Warwick property.

IT was a warm and rainy weekend for the Southern Downs with some areas exceeding 30mm of rainfall.

The highest total recorded in the area was Cherrrabah on Sunday with 30mm while Warwick received 15mm.

On Saturday, 5mm was recorded in Warwick.

But BOM Meteorologist Rose Hoff said the Rose City wasn’t on track to beat any winter records for rain as previously indicated.

“Given we’re halfway through June and rainfall does come in big patches, we’re tracking very consistently to receive average rainfall,” she said.

“There’s nothing overly low of high.”

Leslie Dam saw a slight increase in volume from 106,250 Ml and 13.14 per cent on June 8 to 13.19 per cent as of today.

The rain brought warmer night temperatures as well, with Saturday nights temperature of 15C 10 degrees warmer than the average minimum temperature for June.

“Now the cold air is coming up from the South and it will stay that way,” Miss Hoff said.

“The chance of a morning frost is most likely on Wednesday and we can expect to see a little bit across the Southern Downs tomorrow morning as well.”

The upcoming weekend will bring with it another chance for showers from Thursday.

It is very likely residents will see rain on Saturday and Sunday.