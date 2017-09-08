22°
Southern Downs parent faces court over school-related stoush

Allora police charged one women and fined another over the incident
Trevor Veale
Jonno Colfs
TWO Allora mothers have been fined after a schoolyard matter spilled into the streets in front of shocked children and parents.

One women, a 29-year-old, fronted Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with public nuisance and was fined $300.

The charge stemmed from an early-morning incident outside an Allora school, when the woman threw eggs at another parent's car.

The other woman involved was issued a ticket by Allora police for $126 for using bad language.

Allora police Senior Constable Matt Shield said the parent's behaviour was immature and irresponsible.

"Police will not tolerate bad behaviour from parents," he said,

"Especially when this behaviour is directed at children.

"These parents have let playground antics boil over into a school pick-up spat and that is unacceptable."

Snr Const Shield said if parents had an issue it should be taken to the school principal.

"Whether it's with regards to bullying concerns, fighting or any schoolyard issues," he said.

"Get these matters dealt with at school and stop them from boiling over into the street."

