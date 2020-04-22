Southern Downs parents react to first days of online school

SOUTHERN Downs parents have taken early teething problems of online learning systems in their stride, putting technical errors of day one down to the unprecedented times.

As the majority of Queensland students moved to learn online for the first five weeks of Term 2, the government’s state ‘learning@home’ site crashed due to an overload of visitors.

More than1.8 million students tried to log in within half an hour, with only 12 per cent of Queensland’s students physically attending school.

While the government has been criticised for not foreseeing the strain the site would be under, Adam Bennett, father of Year 10 Warwick high student Roman said he was understanding of the difficulties in the system’s infancy.

“When a heap of people try to log on once, you’d think that would be pretty inevitable,” he said.

“I think a lot of parents might be a bit frustrated and angry but unfortunately that's just the way life is at the moment.”

Lisa Hansford’s two sons Jack, 8 and Timmy, 6 have been online learning through their school St Mary’s.

Ms Hansford closed her business on Palmerin St today to navigate the new way of learning after an unsuccessful Monday.

“I closed the shop down today just to get my head around it all, we don't use the government portal but I spoke to someone whose kids couldn’t log on,” she said.

“It was no fault of my own but I think overall, everyone’s learning and being quite patient and considerate.”

Warwick mum Christie Bloomfield has two children still physically attending Warwick West State School.

“When I heard the site crashed yesterday I was quite relieved my kids were still able to attend school and not receive an interruption,” she said.

“It would have been 100 times harder with one daughter in Prep and one in senior school, plus two toddlers. We don’t even have internet at home.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addressed the issues in a press conference on Monday.

“I think we always said there was going to be some teething issues and probably it’s been overwhelmed by the number of people that are actually logging on,” she said.

A spokesman for Education Queensland said the department would continue to work with students and families about best ways to conduct at-home learning.

“The Department of Education is working closely with schools and families throughout Queensland to ensure students are able to continue their learning during the nationwide coronavirus pandemic.”

Despite the struggles, parents were keeping a positive attitude.

“At the end of the day you have to take a positive approach,” Ms Hansford said.

“We all can only try our hardest.”