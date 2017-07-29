Southern Downs produce a hit

ALMOST 2000 people have already wandered through the Seasonal Feast Markets today.

Wafting the scent of fresh Southern Downs produce throughout the Warwick Art Gallery courtyard, the special edition market is also entertaining the crowd with live music from Monica Judd Jazz Trio.

Running until 2pm today, the market is full of the region's best produce including fresh fruit, bread, cheese platters, honey, wine and more.

Friendship Food from Allora are also amongst the stallholders, serving up hot beans and an assortment of sorghum products.

"It's been a great vibe this morning," Friendship Food owner Felicity Philp said.

"People are wanting to try lots of new things, which is fabulous."

Bunnings have also joined the action with a sausage sizzle to help feed the crowd.

Many are also taking the opportunity to wander through the gallery, admiring the yarnbombing art installation the Travelling Ravellers.

The market will be running until 2pm today in the courtyard outside Warwick Art Gallery.