Southern Downs, ready your water meters

WATER meter readings for Southern Downs homes and businesses are set to begin on Monday.

Southern Downs Regional Council water and waste water manager Renee Wallace urged all residents to ensure meters were easily accessible for the council staff.

"Check your water meters are free from debris, grass, garden mulch, soil and other obstacles,” Ms Wallace said.

"If meters and stop taps cannot be located easily, water damage to your property and the cost of water consumption could escalate.

"Ensuring water meters are accessible also benefits the resident.

"In the event of a leak in the house, it allows the water supply to the house to be shut off quickly, reducing damage and water consumption.”

If gates are locked or animal prevent the council staff from accessing meters, a calling card will be left in the letter box asking residents to phone the council on 1300 697372 to arrange access.

Readings are expected to finish by the end of September and utility notices are scheduled to be issued in early October.