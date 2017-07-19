14°
News

Southern Downs Relay for Life runs into trouble

Sophie Lester
| 19th Jul 2017 10:38 AM
READY TO RELAY: Warwick Relay for Life chairman Mikey Dwan and committee members Millie Hauff and Neil Meiklejohn are ready to get in the Flower Power spirit for today's big event. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News
READY TO RELAY: Warwick Relay for Life chairman Mikey Dwan and committee members Millie Hauff and Neil Meiklejohn are ready to get in the Flower Power spirit for today's big event. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News Jayden Brown

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE of Warwick's biggest community fundraisers had been called off. 

Southern Downs Relay for Life organisers announced the event was cancelled for 2017 following lengthy consultation from the volunteer committee. 

After a mammoth event in 2015, the Cancer Council event was set to be revived on September 9-10.   

The Southern Downs committee announced the news in a post on its Facebook page. 

"We want to reassure the community that Cancer Council is here to stay in the region," it read. 

"We are encouraging past and present Relay For Life participants to join our passionate Warwick Volunteer Branch, who will continue to fundraise locally." 

Warwick Cancer Council branch president Jan Byrne said the decision was a difficult one.  

"We had tried to get a committee together from March and have been doing as much as we can to get the event out there," Mrs Byrne said. 

"There just wasn't as much interest this year - I'm not 100% sure but possibly because we did have a few big years where businesses gave very generously. 

"It is very disappointing to see, but I will always thank the people of Warwick. 

"They always give when they can and we look forward to them giving again generously in future." 

Relay for Life has teams walk continuously around a track overnight, symbolic of the hardship of battling cancer.  

Mrs Byrne said the local branch would push to revive the event in years to come.  

"We won't be doing anything this year to give people a bit of a break," she said. 

"I think to have a two or three hour event in place of this year's relay would not be in the spirit of the event - Relay for Life is all about pushing people out of their comfort zone and showing them how hard it is to go through cancer. 

"In our first three years we were close to raising $200,000 so we will definitely look to get it back up and running in a few years time." 

Donations to the event will also still be possible.

Those already registered for this year's Relay For Life can receive a refund by phoning Cancer Council's Fundraising Hotline on 1300 65 65 85. 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  cancer council events fundraising southern downs relay for life warwick community

South-east Qld temps to drop to 2 degrees

South-east Qld temps to drop to 2 degrees

FROST and bitterly cold mornings are on the cards for southeast Queensland as temperatures tumble to as low as 6C this week.

Vietnamese cuisine wait is over

NEW BEGINNING: Honey Hope Kim, Bless Kim, Holy Ko, Paul Kim and Heidi Adams of the Vit Wrap and Roll team.

Rose City Shoppingworld's newest addition unveiled to the public.

Steinohrt Flannery Cup this Sunday

FOOTY FEVER: The Junior Gremlins will be hosting the Steinohrt Flannery Cup on Sunday.

Steinohrt Flannery Cup this Sunday

Today films live in Warwick

Today weather reporter Natalia Cooper with Lisa Burgess and Louis van Slobbe and their magnificent yarn-bombed Kombi and caravan.

THE Warwick CBD buzzed with excitement this morning

Local Partners

Artists of all ages paint the town red

With artists ranging from their teens to people in their eighties, Art @ St Mark's is a showcase for everyone.

No rest for gardens during winter event

IN BLOOM: Expect plenty of colour and garden goodies at the Winter Extravaganza.

Winter Garden Extravaganza adds to the colour of J & J.

Gala day for Redbacks on Saturday at WCU Oval

BACK AT HOME: Warwick Redbacks' Alex Cutmore (left) is part of the Redbacks team ready to play at Warwick Credit Union Oval on Saturday against Dalby Swans.

Redbacks to go for gold on Saturday

Busy three day for Warwick Wolves football

Declan Clegg in possession in Warwick junior football premier fixtures on Saturday.

Major football carnival on at weekend

Jumpers and Jazz adds to Belle Vue vibrancy

JUMPING INTO GEAR: Belle Vue's Eliza McNicol with Rosie and Mark Favero.

How Jumpers and Jazz adds character to a popular cafe.

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane shines in Paris Can Wait but the overindulgance of French food leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Choice Rural Blocks

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 350,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen the other gravel, is a property on 3 titles fronting Swan Creek. Just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 399,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Magnificent City Views

15a Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $310,000

This 4 bedroom fully renovated split level home situated on an elevated position with excellent views of the city. Large modern and stylish kitchen open dining...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $305,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Off Beaten Track

0 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $150000

Great Bush Block for your weekend escape! Plenty of good ironbark and gum if you want to harvest the timber, family investment or property trust. Gently undulating...

Lifestyle Acreage

Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 105,000

Your dream can be a reality! Almost 9 acres at Elbow Valley with mountain and river views. Rural fencing, all weather gravel road, clumps of established gums for...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.