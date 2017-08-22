24°
News

Southern Downs residents take a united stand

Sophie Lester
and Kim Micke | 22nd Aug 2017 6:06 PM
COMMUNITY COUNSEL: About 200 people attended the community meeting at Sullivan Oval where community members passed a vote of no confidence in the council.
COMMUNITY COUNSEL: About 200 people attended the community meeting at Sullivan Oval where community members passed a vote of no confidence in the council. Kim Micke

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPSET over Southern Downs Regional Council performance has come to a head in Stanthorpe.

About 200 residents passed a vote of no confidence firstly in council CEO David Keenan and then for the entire council at a public meeting at Sullivan Oval on Monday night.

The lack of confidence motions were part of five motions that were tabled by Granite Belt Community Association president Alan Colyr.

Two other motions, that were passed by the majority of the crowd, state that the attendees did not support decisions made by the council on the recently introduced Invasive Pest Control Management Scheme and Emu Swamp Dam project.

The meeting follows a similar gathering in Freestone two weeks ago, in which residents rallied to voice their concerns in regards to the Invasive Pest Management Scheme and fears for the future of the Warwick Saleyards.

Residents stated the pest scheme would be a financial burden, with some landholders facing thousands of dollars in charges.

Attendees circulated a petition in regards to both issues but no confidence votes were not undertaken.

Organiser of Monday night's meeting Amanda Harrold said she was impressed by the number of people at the Stanthorpe meeting, but said it was not just Granite Belt residents who were unhappy with the council.

"The motions will be sent to the Premier, Queensland attorney-general and minister for local government, and our local members Lawrence Springborg and David Littleproud today,” Mrs Harrold.

"We hope it will put the council on notice and they will rethink how they are dealing with the community and the other Emu Swamp Dam and the pest scheme.

"It's the whole of the Southern Downs and this feeling of frustration with being dismissed as a small minority of troublemakers.

"The fact there was 550 at Freestone and 200 in Stanthorpe shows more than 750 are ready to meet to discuss this.”

Resident Robert Hudson moved the initial vote of no confidence in the council.

Mr Hudson said the Invasive Pest Management Scheme took away a landholder's right to manage weeds and other pests as they saw fit.

"Now we've got a council standing over us,” he said.

"We don't need council dictating to us what we can and can't do.”

Mrs Harrold said she helped organise the meeting as a concerned resident, not on behalf of any of the organisations she was involved with.

Southern Downs Residents Action Group treasurer Donna Cecil said the group was not expecting the motions of no confidence to be passed.

"We were at Freestone and there were rumours it was going to happen there but it didn't,” Mrs Cecil said.

"I've heard from a lot of people in Warwick and last night I was getting a chance to speak to people in Stanthorpe and there seems to be a lot of upset people in the community.

"It's not specific to one part of the region or to one thing, it's about the decision-making process in a wide area of things that people aren't happy with and I hope someone takes notice.”

Most councillors were in attendance save for Yve Stocks and Neil Meiklejohn.

Mayor Tracy Dobie, who also attended the Freestone meeting, said it was important for councillors to attend community meetings.

"There's obviously people in the community who feel the need to come together like this and I am glad it has been done publicly rather than via social media,” Cr Dobie said.

"I wouldn't say I was surprised by the vote of no confidence. I would say I was disappointed by the amount of misinformation presented on the night and I think perhaps some people might not have been fully informed on what was talked about.

"Councillors will certainly discuss what was said on Monday night just as we discussed what was said at Freestone.”

Cr Dobie said she did not want to comment on the vote of no confidence in the CEO.

Councillor Vic Pennisi said residents had every right to express their grievances.

"My personal view is that we represent the people and we need to listen to people and hear those grievances and cop it on the chin,” Cr Pennisi said.

"I heard some unhappy people and if people are angry it's their democratic right to (give vote of no confidence) and take it to the local government minister.”

"Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of our society and I can't instruct them not to feel like that and going forward from here council will need to sit down and discuss it.”

Councillor Marika McNichol said she wanted to hear the concerns of the community but declined to comment specifically on the vote of no confidence.

"It was good to hear their comments and concerns and what the problems are,” Cr McNichol said.

Councillor Sheryl Windle said she did not want to address the vote of no confidence in detail as the councillors were yet to discuss the outcome of the meeting.

"As councillors it's our duty to be there at meetings and be informed and I'm happy to do that,” Cr Windle said.

"(The vote) did come as a surprise to me as I know of a lot of people who are happy with the progress council has made.

"The councillors have not yet had a chance to catch up and discuss it as a group and I think we need to do that before providing any further comment.”

Councillor Rod Kelly said he was confident in work being done by the council and said he did not want to comment on the vote of no confidence.

"The changes we are making are positive and have taken this region forward in the 18 months of this term,” Cr Kelly said.

"The majority of people we talk to are happy with what we're doing and I take a lot of faith in that.”

Mr Keenan declined to comment.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  local government politics southern downs regional council southern downs residents action group stanthorpe warwick community

Star player inspired by late father

Star player inspired by late father

The past few months haven't been easy for Paige Bain, but with the unwavering support of family and her never-give-up attitude have helped her achieve a big win

Australian spirit on show at Leyburn

Leyburn was the scene of a graphic fire on Saturday night.

Kindness and generosity turn the tragic Leyburn fire around.

Letting the demons go

MEANINGFUL: Vikki Paxton with the sentimental message adoring her Dallara F301.

Driver overcomes the doctors to blaze a trail.

Ag grads in hot demand

BRIGHT FUTURES: Hermitage Centre Leader Dr Andrew Borrell is encouraging more kids to consider careers in agricultural science and research.

Rapidly growing populations are keeping Aussie ag grads in demand

Local Partners

Winds prompt bushfire warnings for Southern Downs

Region facing very high fire danger

Festival to honour man in black

LEGENDARY J.R: Johnny Cash walked the line of Maryland St in August of 1982 when he and his wife, June, visited the Granite Belt.

Cash fans Walk the Line to Stanthorpe

Events you need to be at this week ...running to league

Tenterfield (black and gold jerseys) and Inglewood (red jerseys) will play in the grand final on Satruday at Inglewood.

Rugby league, netball, Aussie rules, parkrun, karting on

Saints make two semis in Warwick hockey

SEMIS ON: Peter Wallace, pictured in a representative game, will play for Harlequins in this week's men's semi.

Hockey finals action hots up this week

Two convincing semi wins in Warwick A-grade netball

CONFRO: The Assumption team (back, from left) Tyler Aspinall, Eliza McLennan, Grace Parsons, (front) Hannah Duggan, Madi Burton, Bronte Le Sueur, Steph Lockhart, Mary Higgins and Makenzi Burton plays as Confro in Warwick A-grade netball.

B-grade champions have to battle the hard way for A-grade GF

The Project will now be on six nights a week

CHANNEL Ten’s Logie winning news and entertainment program The Project is expanding with a special Sunday night edition and a new host.

Click your fingers, tap your toes

Helen Peters, Elisabeth Wallis-Gaedtke, Evalee Sharples and Kemal Avunduk rehearse for Fascinating Rhythm, Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir's performance of hot jazz, sizzling samba, Latin beats and smooth swing sounds at Lake Kawana Community Centre on August 26-27.

Libby to set beat for Fascinating Rhythm this weekend

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

Great Value 4 Bedroom Brick Home

21 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $229,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick close to school, hospital and shopping centre with views over...

Building Block

Lot 313 Watts Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land Value for Money! MARYVALE Walk to School, Hotel and community centre. Ready ... $35,000

Value for Money! MARYVALE Walk to School, Hotel and community centre. Ready to build your home 1012 m (quarter acre) lot with fantastic views of the Great...

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $228,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Investor Alert !!!

38 Law Rd, Warwick 4370

Unit 6 4 2 $499,000

We are offering the opportunity to purchase two 3 bedroom ensuite brick and tile units. Long term tenants in place showing good returns. Features open plan...

Previously a Convenience Store

93 Horsman Rd, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Three bedroom residence attached to a previous convenience store * home has three bedrooms, renovated kitchen, good cupboard and bench space * open plan living *...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Close to Racecourse

56 Rose Street, Warwick 4370

Rural 2 1 1 Open to OFFERS...

OWNER WANTS SOLD! ... Was $227,000 now Open to OFFERS Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned 2 bedroom block...

Modernised Colonial

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 335,000

Large modernised colonial with high ceilings has 4 built in bedrooms plus 2 verandahs that have been enclosed to create more useable space as library games room...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South