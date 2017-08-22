Southern Downs residents take a united stand

COMMUNITY COUNSEL: About 200 people attended the community meeting at Sullivan Oval where community members passed a vote of no confidence in the council.

UPSET over Southern Downs Regional Council performance has come to a head in Stanthorpe.

About 200 residents passed a vote of no confidence firstly in council CEO David Keenan and then for the entire council at a public meeting at Sullivan Oval on Monday night.

The lack of confidence motions were part of five motions that were tabled by Granite Belt Community Association president Alan Colyr.

Two other motions, that were passed by the majority of the crowd, state that the attendees did not support decisions made by the council on the recently introduced Invasive Pest Control Management Scheme and Emu Swamp Dam project.

The meeting follows a similar gathering in Freestone two weeks ago, in which residents rallied to voice their concerns in regards to the Invasive Pest Management Scheme and fears for the future of the Warwick Saleyards.

Residents stated the pest scheme would be a financial burden, with some landholders facing thousands of dollars in charges.

Attendees circulated a petition in regards to both issues but no confidence votes were not undertaken.

Organiser of Monday night's meeting Amanda Harrold said she was impressed by the number of people at the Stanthorpe meeting, but said it was not just Granite Belt residents who were unhappy with the council.

"The motions will be sent to the Premier, Queensland attorney-general and minister for local government, and our local members Lawrence Springborg and David Littleproud today,” Mrs Harrold.

"We hope it will put the council on notice and they will rethink how they are dealing with the community and the other Emu Swamp Dam and the pest scheme.

"It's the whole of the Southern Downs and this feeling of frustration with being dismissed as a small minority of troublemakers.

"The fact there was 550 at Freestone and 200 in Stanthorpe shows more than 750 are ready to meet to discuss this.”

Resident Robert Hudson moved the initial vote of no confidence in the council.

Mr Hudson said the Invasive Pest Management Scheme took away a landholder's right to manage weeds and other pests as they saw fit.

"Now we've got a council standing over us,” he said.

"We don't need council dictating to us what we can and can't do.”

Mrs Harrold said she helped organise the meeting as a concerned resident, not on behalf of any of the organisations she was involved with.

Southern Downs Residents Action Group treasurer Donna Cecil said the group was not expecting the motions of no confidence to be passed.

"We were at Freestone and there were rumours it was going to happen there but it didn't,” Mrs Cecil said.

"I've heard from a lot of people in Warwick and last night I was getting a chance to speak to people in Stanthorpe and there seems to be a lot of upset people in the community.

"It's not specific to one part of the region or to one thing, it's about the decision-making process in a wide area of things that people aren't happy with and I hope someone takes notice.”

Most councillors were in attendance save for Yve Stocks and Neil Meiklejohn.

Mayor Tracy Dobie, who also attended the Freestone meeting, said it was important for councillors to attend community meetings.

"There's obviously people in the community who feel the need to come together like this and I am glad it has been done publicly rather than via social media,” Cr Dobie said.

"I wouldn't say I was surprised by the vote of no confidence. I would say I was disappointed by the amount of misinformation presented on the night and I think perhaps some people might not have been fully informed on what was talked about.

"Councillors will certainly discuss what was said on Monday night just as we discussed what was said at Freestone.”

Cr Dobie said she did not want to comment on the vote of no confidence in the CEO.

Councillor Vic Pennisi said residents had every right to express their grievances.

"My personal view is that we represent the people and we need to listen to people and hear those grievances and cop it on the chin,” Cr Pennisi said.

"I heard some unhappy people and if people are angry it's their democratic right to (give vote of no confidence) and take it to the local government minister.”

"Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of our society and I can't instruct them not to feel like that and going forward from here council will need to sit down and discuss it.”

Councillor Marika McNichol said she wanted to hear the concerns of the community but declined to comment specifically on the vote of no confidence.

"It was good to hear their comments and concerns and what the problems are,” Cr McNichol said.

Councillor Sheryl Windle said she did not want to address the vote of no confidence in detail as the councillors were yet to discuss the outcome of the meeting.

"As councillors it's our duty to be there at meetings and be informed and I'm happy to do that,” Cr Windle said.

"(The vote) did come as a surprise to me as I know of a lot of people who are happy with the progress council has made.

"The councillors have not yet had a chance to catch up and discuss it as a group and I think we need to do that before providing any further comment.”

Councillor Rod Kelly said he was confident in work being done by the council and said he did not want to comment on the vote of no confidence.

"The changes we are making are positive and have taken this region forward in the 18 months of this term,” Cr Kelly said.

"The majority of people we talk to are happy with what we're doing and I take a lot of faith in that.”

Mr Keenan declined to comment.