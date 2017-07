CLOSED: Boxs Rd in Tannymorel will be shut this weekend.

BOXS Rd in Tannymorel will be shut this weekend for road works.

According to a notice released by Southern Downs Regional Council, the road will be closed for four days, from Friday to Monday.

The road will be closed this weekend in order to carry out the final road works.

Council advises works on Boxs Rd bridge are almost complete and works on the road approaching the bridge are under way.

For further information, phone the Works Construction Department on 1300697372.