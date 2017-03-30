Some Southern Downs schools closed; check with your school

DESPITE the rainfall and Facebook notices going about widespread school closures across Queensland, the majority of Warwick and surrounds schools have not been affected.

Assumption College, Warwick - CLOSED

St Mary's, Warwick - CLOSED

Scots College - CLOSED

Warwick State High School - CLOSED

The rain, which began early this morning has dropped around 30mm across Warwick this morning, with more expected to fall all day.

Parents wanting more information should call the schools individually, but at this stage all schools remain open on the Southern Downs.

For a full list of statewide closures go to: http://closures.det.qld.gov.au/