25°
News

Southern Downs 'second-class citizens' in technology

Sophie Lester
| 12th Aug 2017 9:02 AM
GREAT WORRY: Brett Bender is concerned he and fellow Allora residents are being put at serious risk by unreliable phone service.
GREAT WORRY: Brett Bender is concerned he and fellow Allora residents are being put at serious risk by unreliable phone service. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOUTHERN Downs residents have been left feeling like "second-class citizens" thanks to poor mobile phone reception.

Reports of week-long disruption to services using the Optus network in Allora have raised serious concerns for those who fear in cases of emergency they will be left to fend for themselves.

Brett Bender, who owns computer and telephone maintenance service BSB group at Allora, said customers in the region were often without reliable service.

"What we find here is that Telstra is usually pretty reliable whereas Optus and Vodafone can be pretty iffy," Mr Bender said.

"Optus and Vodafone work well in the big cities and even in inner Warwick but once you spread out further it's not great.

"If you want reliable coverage, people often need to go with Telstra or another service that uses their network, which means they do have a bit of a monopoly on the market and we don't have as much choice.

"When it comes to tele- communications, regional customers are often treated like second-class citizens."

Mr Bender said it was also a concern for accessing medical help, particularly with so many elderly people living in town.

He said in communities such as Allora without its own ambulance station, being able to call a crew quickly was critical.

"I remember having to run over to our elderly neighbour's house next door because he had collapsed in the bathroom," he said.

"I worked in the fire service for 25 years so was able to keep him breathing while an ambulance came after about 35 minutes.

"We have two residential care facilities in town with about 20 beds each and plenty more older residents still living on their own and they need to be able to get a hold of 000."

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said such incidents highlighted the need to rethink telecommunications policy.

"We have a unique opportunity to look at telecommunications policy and reshape the Universal Service Obligation that was first formed when Telstra privatised in the 90s," Mr Littleproud said.

"The Federal Government and Telcos put $300million toward the USO each year and $44million of that is going towards payphones; the reality is the technology mix has shifted away from that.

"We need to rethink the USO to ensure mobile phones are included as a baseline service and mobile towers are maintained to the level they should be and the networks are expanded.

"We need to do this to give our regional and rural residents the capacity to do business and ensure their safety."

An Optus spokeswoman said the company was not aware of service issues.

"There does not appear to be an outage affecting either of the two towers that service the Allora area," she said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  infrastructure mobile phones regional issues southern downs technology uso warwick developments

BREAKING: Driver involved in crash could be airlifted

BREAKING: Driver involved in crash could be airlifted

Highway smash leaves woman trapped in car

Have a laugh, save a life

LAUGHS ALL ROUND: Comedian Lindsay Webb will be performing as the headliner for the Wander Beyond Blue Yonder show coming to Warwick on Thursday, August 17.

Comedy show proves laughter is the best medicine

Warwick health services given a check-up

DIABETES SUPPORT: Shane Lewis add his ideas at the DDWMPHN health forum.

Community gather to discuss future of health services in Warwick

St Mark's works reach milestone

TO BOOT: Rev. Rod Winterton with a 19th century ladies shoe found underneath the floorboards of St Marks.

A tireless team of volunteers has spent 11 months restoring church

Local Partners

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

Cowboys coach lists hooker as key in finals

CLASS: Bart McIntosh, pictured with ball last Sunday, scored three tries in the Warwick playoff win in reserve grade this week and will play finals footy this weekend.

Warwick going for third win this season against finals opponent

Super Sprints action returns to Morgan Park Raceway

SPEED: Warwick driver Yve Stocks in action in round 3A in the Queensland Super Sprints.

Organisers hope each driver will have eight runs for weekend

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

The Sunshine State's laidback lifestyle leads us into a love of books about love

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Spend some quality family time together by reviving the old movie favourites on your preferred streaming service.

Stay At Home Mum with Jody Allen

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $320,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

&quot;Wingarra&quot; - 1,727ha- Rodgers Creek, Warwick

Rodgers Creek 4370

Rural 10 6 6 $2,700,000

Wingarra is located at Rodgers Creek, 28 kilometres west of Warwick and is 1,727.74ha (approx. 4269 acres) on 10 titles. The property consists of mixed land of...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Quality 10 Acre Grazing Block Close to CBD

Lot 5 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

6 Separate Titles. This quality 10 Acre fertile grazing block situated close to the CBD, Condamine River and Scots PGC College. Features two large sheds 18mx18m...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage