Southern Downs secures $522,400 for road upgrades

A bid for $522,400 of funding under the latest round of the Australian Government's Black Spot Program has been granted to the Southern Downs Regional Council.

The successful nominations for the Australian Federal Governments Black Spot Program 2017-2018 were announced last week.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said on average completed Black Spot road projects reduce fatalities and injuries by 30%.

Southern Downs Regional Council had the following nominations approved:

Warwick:

Guy St (Fitzroy St and Grafton St including intersections): $76,000

Stanthorpe:

Nundubbermere Rd (approx 9km west of Stanthorpe): $79,500

Sugarloaf Rd (6.5km east of Stanthorpe): $366,900

The works across the three locations will include installing raised reflective pavement markers, installing road edge guide posts, adding chevron alignment markers, improving guardrail structures, removing roadside hazards and upgrading giveway signs.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie is pleased the region will receive the funding to improve roads with known safety concerns.

"Importantly, the Black Spot funding does not require any matched funding or contribution from Council,” Cr Dobie said.

"The Black Spot funding will enable council to continue implementing important engineering measures aimed at improving road safety across the region, particularly in those locations where we know road crashes are occurring, and will hopefully lead to a reduction in the national road toll.

"We know that Black Spot funding saves lives,” Cr Dobie said.

"The upgrades delivered will keep our residents, visitors and tourists safer on the roads.”

Southern Downs Regional Council's Director Engineering Services, Mr Peter See said the Black Spot funding supports projects that target road locations where crashes are occurring.

"Black Spot funding enables low-cost and effective engineering treatments, such as lines and signs, to better define the intersections, make them more readable for motorists and, ultimately, to reduce the risk of crashes.

"All of these measures are directed at producing a better environment for greater road safety outcomes for residents and other road users across the Southern Downs,” said Mr See.