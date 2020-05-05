Southern Downs sees spike in mosquito-bourne disease

INFECTION INCREASE: The mosquito bourne disease affected more patients in the health region this year.

SEVERAL years of dry, followed by a late wet season, contributed to a local spike in Ross River Fever cases in the region.

In the period between January 1 and March 30, there were 121 cases confirmed in the Darling Downs Health region.

Health experts confirmed this was a significant increase as the mean average number of patients for the last four years was just 67.

“We usually see an increase in cases of Ross River virus at this time of year,” a Darling Downs Health spokesman said.

“The last few years were quite dry compared to this year, which could be why we are seeing higher than usual case numbers.”

Condamine Medical Centre Dr Lynton Hudson confirmed he’d treated a noticeable number of Ross River Fever patients in the lead up to March.

“I’ve certainly been diagnosing a few, and that’s probably due to the fact that we’d had rain,” he said.

“I had a builder, they’re generally those who spend a fair bit of time outdoors, and are mainly middle-aged.”

An illness that requires an examination of joints, Dr Hudson said he was slightly frustrated with the volume of patients that may not come in for a physical consult due to COVID-19 fears.

“We established a respiratory clinic in the hope that the centre here would be perceived as a safe place,” he said.

“That’s not just in Ross River Fever but things like cardiac issues which are important and can be safely seen to.”

Ross River is a disease which is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and causes inflammation and pain in multiple joints.

Most people become unwell within three to 11 days after being bitten by an infectious mosquito.

Symptoms include painful or swollen joints, sore muscles, skin rashes, fever, fatigue and headaches.