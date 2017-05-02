Southern Downs SES places third in state challenge

HAPPY TEAM: (Back, from left) Jessica Sondergeld, Minister for Disability Services the Hon. Coralee O'Rourke, Assistant Commissioner QSES Peter Jeffrey, Member for Townsville Scott Steward, Assistant Commissioner Fire & Rescue Steve Barber, Kris Duncan, Matt Sondergeld, Russell Carnell, (front) Shaun Palmer, Vance Sinden, Janine Hegarty, Regional Manager QSES Townsville Brad Camp, John Newley.

A LITTLE bit sore but extremely chuffed, the Southern Downs SES team returned from Townsville yesterday after competing in the 2017 State Disaster Rescue Challenge.

The team placed third in the field of seven teams competing for the honour of becoming Queensland's top SES squad. Townsville took out the top spot with Redlands coming in second, beating Southern Downs by just three points.

"For how awesome the other teams were, we were ecstatic to get that place,” team leader of the Southern Downs team Matt Sondergeld said.

The two-day challenge played out on Saturday and Sunday, putting teams through their paces in seven different rescue scenarios designed to simulate storm damage and an earthquake.

"The first day we went really well, the second day we were a little more tired but we warmed up and got back into the swing of things,” Mr Sondergeld said.

There was a range of situations to tackle including extricating casualties from a water tank and rescuing people trapped underground, Mr Sondergeld explained.

"Some of them gave us a brief, others as soon as we got there, there was casualties running out shouting help,” he said.

After doing risk assessments, setting up triage systems and starting work on casualties, Mr Sondergeld said conditions would suddenly be changed.

"One minute you'd be working on a casualty and then the judges would yell out that they'd passed away and we had to move on,” he said.

The Southern Downs team trained two nights a week and put in additional hours on weekends to prepare for the event. Mr Sondergeld believes additional training may be on the cards should the team compete again, noting the winning team from Townsville trained three times a week for the past 12 months.

Third prize is an exceptional achievement for our local crew and Mr Sondergeld received a special mention for his strong leadership during the challenge. As part of their hard-earned prize, the team received special road crash rescue equipment.

For more pictures of the challenge, visit the Warwick SES Facebook page.