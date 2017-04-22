Southern Downs SES to compete in Townsville

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Matt Sondergeld (left) and Kris Duncan are excited to compete in the 2017 State Disaster Rescue Challenge.

THE best of the best in the Queensland SES are heading to Townsville next weekend to compete in the 2017 State Disaster Rescue Challenge.

Our very own Southern Downs team has earned themselves a place in the line-up.

Over two action-packed days, seven teams representing each QFES region will tackle scenarios to put their rescue skills to the test.

"This year they're specifying the scenarios are based around storm damage and a simulated earthquake,” Southern Downs team manager Kris Duncan said.

"So that could be building collapse, it could be stranded people, trapped people, anything based around those sort of lines.”

The exact nature of the scenario will remain a mystery until it begins.

"They told us to take spare clothes because we could be getting wet. We could be swimming to save someone. We could be sitting on a desk doing a paper-based exercise. We have no idea,” Southern Downs team leader Matt Sondergeld said.

Joining Sondergeld and Duncan in the Southern Downs team will be five competitors: Vance Sinden, Janine Hegarty, Jessica Sondergeld, Russell Carnell and Shaun Palmer. John Newley will be a reserve.

Training has been rigorous in the lead up to the event.

In addition to the usual Tuesday night training, the team trains on Wednesday nights and has been putting in extra hours on weekends. Advanced exercises have also been thrown into the mix.

Mr Sondergeld has competed in the event four times and takes great pride in the team's skills.

"I like to show how good the Southern Downs are in particular in our training and our capabilities. I believe we are one of the best rescue teams around,” he said.

The winner in Townsville will then represent Queensland at the national final in Tasmania next year.

Keep an eye on the Warwick SES Facebook page for live updates.