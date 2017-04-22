23°
News

Southern Downs SES to compete in Townsville

Elyse Wurm | 22nd Apr 2017 5:00 AM
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Matt Sondergeld (left) and Kris Duncan are excited to compete in the 2017 State Disaster Rescue Challenge.
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Matt Sondergeld (left) and Kris Duncan are excited to compete in the 2017 State Disaster Rescue Challenge. Elyse Wurm

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE best of the best in the Queensland SES are heading to Townsville next weekend to compete in the 2017 State Disaster Rescue Challenge.

Our very own Southern Downs team has earned themselves a place in the line-up.

Over two action-packed days, seven teams representing each QFES region will tackle scenarios to put their rescue skills to the test.

"This year they're specifying the scenarios are based around storm damage and a simulated earthquake,” Southern Downs team manager Kris Duncan said.

"So that could be building collapse, it could be stranded people, trapped people, anything based around those sort of lines.”

The exact nature of the scenario will remain a mystery until it begins.

"They told us to take spare clothes because we could be getting wet. We could be swimming to save someone. We could be sitting on a desk doing a paper-based exercise. We have no idea,” Southern Downs team leader Matt Sondergeld said.

Joining Sondergeld and Duncan in the Southern Downs team will be five competitors: Vance Sinden, Janine Hegarty, Jessica Sondergeld, Russell Carnell and Shaun Palmer. John Newley will be a reserve.

Training has been rigorous in the lead up to the event.

In addition to the usual Tuesday night training, the team trains on Wednesday nights and has been putting in extra hours on weekends. Advanced exercises have also been thrown into the mix.

Mr Sondergeld has competed in the event four times and takes great pride in the team's skills.

"I like to show how good the Southern Downs are in particular in our training and our capabilities. I believe we are one of the best rescue teams around,” he said.

The winner in Townsville will then represent Queensland at the national final in Tasmania next year.

Keep an eye on the Warwick SES Facebook page for live updates.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  ses state disaster rescue challenge warwick community warwick ses

New store slicing up some local history

New store slicing up some local history

Butchers set to reopen in Rose City Shoppingworld

Cuppa with the Councillors at Freestone

TEA TIME: Have a sip and a chat with the Southern Downs Councillors.

Discuss Southern Downs' hot topics over tea

The cost of not being RV friendly

ON THE ROAD: Gary and Leigh Pearson of Caboolture love Warwick, but agree the CBD is not ideal for RVs and caravans.

Warwick could be missing out on the lucrative grey nomad market

Remembering the fallen

Lieutenant Patrick Costigan.

Lest we forget

Local Partners

Hit and run victim takes big steps in long recovery

FOUR months after he was mown down and left for dead in a horrific hit and run, Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is starting to see his old life returning.

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

Clarkson opts for the top grade with Warwick in div 2

MEDAL WINNER: Tyhe Clarkson will play division 1 for University this season.

First Aussie rules of the season for ladies and juniors

Gala day of rugby at Risdon Oval for men and women

BACK: Brad Johnson (with ball) will be a key for the Water Rats at Risdon Oval this Saturday.

Watch the Warwick women at home in the rugby

It's sponsors day at Warwick hockey on Saturday

Harry Gillespie on the attack in Warwick junior hockey last season.

Action hots up in Warwick hockey

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

EVERY so often a book comes along which captures your thoughts so well it could have been written with you in mind.

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!