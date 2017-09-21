28°
Southern Downs set to sizzle

At 33, Sunday's maximum is set to be 10 above average.
Sophie Lester
A HEATWAVE looming for Queensland will bring a heightened fire danger across the Darling Downs this weekend.

With Warwick already experiencing above average spring temperatures, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Murphy said the mercury would climb into the low 30s this weekend.

The hot weather will set in tomorrow with a maximum of 27, followed by tops of 32 and 33 across the weekend.

"There's been a long spell of above average temperatures with Warwick hovering around the mid-20s this week,” Ms Murphy said.

"The normal range is seven to 23 for September and though the minimums will be relatively comfortable over the next few nights, Sunday's minimum will still be seven degrees above average at 14.

"The hot, dry weather does increase the fire danger and we are urging people to be wary of that elevated fire danger across the weekend on the Darling Downs.”

The dry spell has been attributed to a slow moving high pressure system causing hot air to be dragged across Queensland.

While breezes will offer some relief there's little sign of rain on the horizon.

"We will have north-westerlies picking up on Friday and throughout the weekend,” Ms Murphy said.

"We're also expecting a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially on Friday, but there's not likely to be a lot of rain in those systems.

"There's only 0.2cm in the gauge at the moment and two-thirds of the way through September that's well below the average 36.9 for the month.”

