Southern Downs sewerage cleared of COVID—19

Paramedics are seen leaving with a patient from the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Brisbane. It comes as the Southern Downs wastewater threat is cleared. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

A SECONDARY test of Southern Downs sewerage has revealed our region is now clear of a wastewater coronavirus threat.

Darling Downs Health said the virus was not detected in the sample taken this week.

The negative testing applies to both samples Warwick and Stanthorpe treatment plants.

It comes as routine testing at the treatment plants detected viral fragments over December 29 and 30.

At the time, Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said it didn’t necessarily mean COVID-19 was present in the community.

“A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus,” she said.

“Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious.”

While Southern Downs residents have revelled in the good news, wastewater samples across seven Queensland suburbs have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus fragments were detected in wastewater treatment plants at Gibson Island, Luggage Point, Wynnum, Capalaba, Loganholme, Pimpama and Coombabah.

There are currently 30 active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland, with 29 of those under hospital supervision.

Those residents experiencing any symptoms should get tested.

While the Warwick Hospital pop-up is now closed, you can still get tested at the Warwick Hospital Emergency Department or the Condamine Clinic.

To book an appointment at the Guy St clinic, call 4666 9666.