Southern Downs sewers to be smoke tested

If you see smoke rising from Stanthorpe's sewers later this month, don't be alarmed.

The Southern Downs Regional Council has engaged Regional Australian Infiltration Network (RAIN) to carry out a smoke testing program of the town sewer in Stanthorpe which is set to begin on 29 May 2017.

The program will include smoke testing of the sewer network, inspection of manholes and inspection of external plumbing fittings on private properties.

Southern Downs Regional Council's Director Engineering Services, Mr Peter See said smoke testing is a method of detecting cracks and defects in the sewerage network that can allow rainwater and stormwater to enter the pipes.

"The process involves blowing non-toxic smoke into sewerage manholes; this smoke passes through the pipes and exits via household sewer vent pipes," he said.

"The smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, has no odour, is white to grey in colour and does not create a fire hazard.

"The smoke should not enter your home or business unless you have defective plumbing ordried up drain traps.

"Smoke coming from broken pipes, grates or downpipes may indicate that stormwater enters the sewer from your property and/or sewer gases may also be entering your home or business."

Mr See highlighted should any defects, which could allow stormwater to enter the sewer, be located within a house drainage system or any other points of entry for stormwater be identified during the inspection, the council will notify the property owner of the fault.

He also said that defects within the house drainage system will need to be rectified by a licensed plumber.

"RAIN will notify residents in writing 48 hours before carrying out sewer smoke testing and property inspections," Mr See advised.

"There will be no disruption to your services as a result of the testing and inspections and it is not necessary for you to be at home during the inspection.

"However, Council does ask that pets be restrained for the health and safety of smoke testing personnel whilst they are carrying out property inspections."