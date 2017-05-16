Southern Downs shivers through coldest 2017 morning so far

SOUTHERN Downs residents will need a few extra layers this morning.

The temperature this morning got as low as 2.3 degrees in Warwick with an apparent temperature of only 0.5 at 7am.

In Stanthorpe it was almost freezing with a low of 1.6 degrees at 6am and as apparent temperature of -0.2.

Despite the cold start it's expected to be a fine sunny day across the region with a top in Warwick of 22 degrees and 19 on the Granite Belt.

Tomorrow will be much the same during the day with another cold morning expected.

On Thursday the region should see showers as the forecast major rain event sweeps across the state.